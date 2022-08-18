ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
Haywood County, NC
Government
Haywood County, NC
Society
WLOS.com

Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hospitality workers call for lower parking prices in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food and beverage workers in Asheville are organizing and pushing for changes to parking practices in downtown Asheville. “We love what we do, but we hate the way that we’re treated,” said Jen Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United. Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Fundraiser underway for Brevard Elementary Muddy Sneakers fund

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A fundraiser is underway for the Brevard Elementary School Muddy Sneakers program. The program uses hands-on learning and experiential teaching methods to help children learn about science. A one-year program provides each BES student with:. 4 off-campus expeditions in DuPont State Forest, Pisgah National Forest...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Funerals#Funnel#Tropical Storm Fred#Rapid Rebuild Project
WLOS.com

Volunteers spruce up Henderson County schools, learning centers during day of action

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Henderson County and Pardee UNC Health Care partnered with Henderson County Public Schools on Friday for a day of action. Volunteers did some landscaping and painting at Dana Elementary to help teachers and school staff prepare for the new school year and let them know they are very much appreciated, especially after all they've been through with the COVID-19 pandemic.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Henderson County Sheriff's Office hosts "Pack the Patrol Car" schools supplies drive

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With school just around the corner, many organizations are collecting some of the essentials students need for that first day back. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is hosting their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Walmart located at 250 Highlands Square Drive in Hendersonville.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers

Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers (AMCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) which serves rural Western North Carolina throughout four Counties. AMCHC provides primary care, integrated behavioral health services and pharmacy services. AMCHC delivers health services to our most vulnerable and high-risk populations with dignity and respect – regardless of a person’s ability to pay. To learn more, please visit www.amchc.org.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Morning closures coming up for Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop roads

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced upcoming partial-day closures Clingmans Dome Road and Cades Cove Loop Road for a special curriculum-based education program. The seven-mile roadway of Clingmans Dome Road will be closed until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 7.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOS.com

Update: Hendersonville woman located, officials say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Angela Staton has been safely located. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a woman reported missing on Saturday. Officials say 57-year-old Angela Staton, of Hendersonville, was reported missing by a relative on...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville High Class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville High School Legacy Class of 1972 kicked off its 50th reunion Friday. The class of '72 was the first student class to begin and end its academic career at the newly consolidated school. 1969 was the first year of operation for Asheville High...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hitting the rails: There's more to the Biltmore Estate than the house

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s called the Biltmore Garden Railways – Wonders of the World and it features 14 structures depicting the Seven Wonders of the World and seven newer wonders. Constructed by artists from Applied Imagination, the models include replicas of the Taj Mahal, the Great...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Weights and measures lesson gets WNC students ready for school

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local students are participating in lessons as they get ready to go back to school. There was a weights and measures lesson at Zaniac Learning Center in Biltmore Park Town Square. It was part of the learning center's year-round science, technology, engineering, art and math programs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy