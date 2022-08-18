Read full article on original website
Main Street becomes Sesame Street to launch Smart Start initiative for parents, caregivers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two iconic characters made an appearance in Hendersonville Saturday morning, Aug. 20 as part of Main Street Becomes Sesame Street!. Elmo and Abby Cadabby were at the Smart Start Sesame Street Party. The event featured fun for the whole family, with bounce houses, food trucks,...
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
Man, 82, honored for lifetime achievements, keeping historic Reynolds School name alive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Canton man who has spearheaded efforts to turn a historic African American high school into a community center was honored Saturday, Aug. 20, for his lifetime achievements in the community and for his dedication in keeping the name of the historic Black school alive.
"It's important to be together" Community comes together to mark one year since flooding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local Haywood County church congregation came together on Saturday to mark a year after deadly flooding devastated the area in the wake of Tropical Storm Fred. Parishioners and members of the community gathered at East Fork Baptist Church in Haywood County Saturday afternoon...
Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
Hospitality workers call for lower parking prices in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food and beverage workers in Asheville are organizing and pushing for changes to parking practices in downtown Asheville. “We love what we do, but we hate the way that we’re treated,” said Jen Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United. Asheville...
Fundraiser underway for Brevard Elementary Muddy Sneakers fund
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A fundraiser is underway for the Brevard Elementary School Muddy Sneakers program. The program uses hands-on learning and experiential teaching methods to help children learn about science. A one-year program provides each BES student with:. 4 off-campus expeditions in DuPont State Forest, Pisgah National Forest...
Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
Volunteers spruce up Henderson County schools, learning centers during day of action
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Henderson County and Pardee UNC Health Care partnered with Henderson County Public Schools on Friday for a day of action. Volunteers did some landscaping and painting at Dana Elementary to help teachers and school staff prepare for the new school year and let them know they are very much appreciated, especially after all they've been through with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office hosts "Pack the Patrol Car" schools supplies drive
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With school just around the corner, many organizations are collecting some of the essentials students need for that first day back. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is hosting their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Walmart located at 250 Highlands Square Drive in Hendersonville.
Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers
Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers (AMCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) which serves rural Western North Carolina throughout four Counties. AMCHC provides primary care, integrated behavioral health services and pharmacy services. AMCHC delivers health services to our most vulnerable and high-risk populations with dignity and respect – regardless of a person’s ability to pay. To learn more, please visit www.amchc.org.
Morning closures coming up for Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop roads
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced upcoming partial-day closures Clingmans Dome Road and Cades Cove Loop Road for a special curriculum-based education program. The seven-mile roadway of Clingmans Dome Road will be closed until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Vigil for Navy Sailor David 'Dee' Spearman being held Friday in Henderson County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A candlelight vigil is being held Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022, in honor of David L. "Dee" Spearman, the U.S. Navy sailor from Etowah in Henderson County who fell overboard Aug. 1, 2022, while conducting operations in the Baltic Sea on USS Arleigh Burke. The...
Update: Hendersonville woman located, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Angela Staton has been safely located. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a woman reported missing on Saturday. Officials say 57-year-old Angela Staton, of Hendersonville, was reported missing by a relative on...
Asheville High Class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville High School Legacy Class of 1972 kicked off its 50th reunion Friday. The class of '72 was the first student class to begin and end its academic career at the newly consolidated school. 1969 was the first year of operation for Asheville High...
Hitting the rails: There's more to the Biltmore Estate than the house
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s called the Biltmore Garden Railways – Wonders of the World and it features 14 structures depicting the Seven Wonders of the World and seven newer wonders. Constructed by artists from Applied Imagination, the models include replicas of the Taj Mahal, the Great...
A Day of Remembrance: Cruso community to mark anniversary of deadly flooding
CRUSO, N.C. (WLOS) — The Cruso community is marking one year since it was hit by deadly flooding from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Six people were killed and Cruso suffered serious damage when landslides and massive flooding hit the community on Aug. 17, 2021. To mark the occasion...
Weights and measures lesson gets WNC students ready for school
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local students are participating in lessons as they get ready to go back to school. There was a weights and measures lesson at Zaniac Learning Center in Biltmore Park Town Square. It was part of the learning center's year-round science, technology, engineering, art and math programs.
Students celebrate beginning of new school year at free block party in Pack Square Park
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Parks & Recreation hosted a back-to-school party for local teens Thursday in Pack Square Park. Tha After Party: Summer Bash '22, a free block party, included music, games, giveaways and even had a photo booth. One of the biggest attractions of the night was...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
