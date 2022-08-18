Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Governor Abbott calls Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson ahead of potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott called Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson on Saturday ahead of potential flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon through Monday across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Storms are not expected to be severe, but "moderate to heavy rainfall...
10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicks off in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The 10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicked off Saturday at Crush in downtown Amarillo. The toy drive began in 2012 in hopes of improving Christmas morning for a few children. Thanks to your generosity, it has grown every year. ABC 7 is once again a...
Groundbreaking held to commemorate covered pavilion being installed at Santa Fe Depot
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A historic landmark in downtown Amarillo is getting a new addition. A covered pavilion on the property of the Santa Fe Depot will create new opportunities for hosting community events in downtown on the grounds of the iconic landmark. The city held a groundbreaking to...
City of Amarillo attempting to address trash service challenges, officials say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In response to challenges including employee shortages, the City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service, city officials said Friday. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to...
Clarendon College helping grow employment in agriculture industry
CLARENDON, Texas (KVII) — Employment of agriculture workers is expected to grow two percent in this decade which is slower than the average for a number of other occupations according to a USDA jobs outlook report. A community college in the Texas Panhandle is increasing the percentage of employment...
WTAMU professor reaches plea agreement in wildlife trafficking case
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Court records indicate Dr. Richard Kazmaier has agreed to plead guilty to a federal trafficking charge in exchange for no jail time. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors say they will drop all other charges and recommend no jail time for his sentence. He...
Potter County deputies find missing Amarillo teenage girl
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County deputies. "She is safe and has been returned to her home," said Amarillo police. The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ksanet Ashmelasn, 16, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving an apartment...
Who was Shereena Webster? Murder victim's family talks life and legacy
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The family of a woman Amarillo police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend broke down in tears Friday when they talked publicly for the first time. “She was my granddaughter, but she was also my best friend,” said Charles Curfman, Shereena's grandfather. Police responded...
Extradited: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend back in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from north Texas. Erik Mitchell Rivas was transported from the Wise County Jail in Decatur and booked into the Randall County Jail early Saturday morning. Rivas is charged with the murder of Shereena Webster. Police...
Bond doubled for Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The bond amount for an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and then running from police was doubled. Erik Mitchell Rivas is now being held in the Randall County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Rivas is accused of killing Shereena Webster in her home...
Overturned U-Haul causes road closure at FM 1151, Parsley, 2 injured
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office said an overturned u-haul has caused officials to close FM 1151 at Parsley on Friday afternoon. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as first responders clear the roadway. Two people have been taken to the hospital with...
How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
Document: Murder victim's 5-year-old daughter finds body, calls grandmother for help
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Court documents reveal tragic new details in the murder of a former Amarillo teacher who police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend. According to the criminal complaint, Shereena Webster's 5-year-old daughter found her mother after the shooting. The little girl then called her grandmother, Patricia...
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend threatened her new 'romantic interest', document says
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend threatened to kill her new "romantic interest," according to court records. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday in DeSoto, south of Dallas, hours after police said he killed Shereena Webster. Shereena's 5-year-old found her mom after the...
