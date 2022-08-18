ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicks off in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The 10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicked off Saturday at Crush in downtown Amarillo. The toy drive began in 2012 in hopes of improving Christmas morning for a few children. Thanks to your generosity, it has grown every year. ABC 7 is once again a...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

City of Amarillo attempting to address trash service challenges, officials say

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In response to challenges including employee shortages, the City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service, city officials said Friday. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Clarendon College helping grow employment in agriculture industry

CLARENDON, Texas (KVII) — Employment of agriculture workers is expected to grow two percent in this decade which is slower than the average for a number of other occupations according to a USDA jobs outlook report. A community college in the Texas Panhandle is increasing the percentage of employment...
CLARENDON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

WTAMU professor reaches plea agreement in wildlife trafficking case

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Court records indicate Dr. Richard Kazmaier has agreed to plead guilty to a federal trafficking charge in exchange for no jail time. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors say they will drop all other charges and recommend no jail time for his sentence. He...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Potter County deputies find missing Amarillo teenage girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County deputies. "She is safe and has been returned to her home," said Amarillo police. The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ksanet Ashmelasn, 16, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving an apartment...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Who was Shereena Webster? Murder victim's family talks life and legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The family of a woman Amarillo police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend broke down in tears Friday when they talked publicly for the first time. “She was my granddaughter, but she was also my best friend,” said Charles Curfman, Shereena's grandfather. Police responded...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Panhandle#Volunteers#The Wars#The Texas#The Board Of Directors#Board Maintain#Assists Board
abc7amarillo.com

Extradited: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend back in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from north Texas. Erik Mitchell Rivas was transported from the Wise County Jail in Decatur and booked into the Randall County Jail early Saturday morning. Rivas is charged with the murder of Shereena Webster. Police...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Bond doubled for Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The bond amount for an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and then running from police was doubled. Erik Mitchell Rivas is now being held in the Randall County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Rivas is accused of killing Shereena Webster in her home...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy