yourbigsky.com
Try these ‘sweet’ bakeries in Billings
Billings has plenty of bakeries, from delicious handmade pastries to customized special event cakes. Yelp lists several bakeries to try around the Magic City for anyone wanting a sweet pastry fresh out of the oven. Veronika’s Pastry Shop has a selection of delicious European pastries located on historic Montana Avenue....
Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings
Its cost hasn’t even been calculated because the design is just beginning. However, for the next five years, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, which was part of SCL Health, will be constructing a new hospital to replace the current one in the downtown medical corridor of Montana’s largest city. SCL recently merged with Intermountain Health […] The post Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com
Local sandwich shops to check out in Billings
Are you looking for a place a local place to eat? Here are a few sandwich shops serving originally made sandwiches, wraps, and more!. Chalet Market has been a part of the Billings community since the 1980s and has been enjoyed by many. They also have gluten-free and vegetarian options. Chalet Market has two locations: one on 24th St. W. and a downtown location in the First Interstate Bank Building. On top of artisan sandwiches, they also have a selection of desserts and sell Made in Montana products at each location.
montanarightnow.com
2022 Crow Fair Kick-off
CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Hundreds of Crow people gathered on the reservation for the kick-off of the 103rd Crow Fair. The brand-new Arbor is the epicenter of the Crow Fair, where many will gather to celebrate their culture and history. The Crow Fair is known as the largest Teepee capital...
Sheridan Media
Teepee Capital of the World, Crow Fair 2022
Parades, dancers, drums, rodeos, horse races and numerous vendors, are some of the events at the 103 Annual Crow Fair in Crow Agency, Montana. Some sources say the fair started in 1904, when the U.S. Government gathered the Crow together to teach them how to grow vegetable gardens. Danielle Arnoux who is of Crow and Blackfoot heritage, said the Indians tell a different story.
Absaroka Porsche Club hosts 14th Annual Euro Car Show
Vintage and contemporary exotic cars were back in Billings as the 14th Annual Euro Car Show took place at Veterans Park.
Laurel Outlook
Getting ready for opening day
Members of the Laurel High School Student Council spruce up the parking lot and school, painting new areas inside and outside in preparation for the opening day of school. Teachers return on Aug. 22 and students return on Aug. 25. Photo by Lori Hodges, LHS Student Council co-advisor.
montanarightnow.com
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
WOW: The LAST Day at The Last Best Place of Summer in Billings
After spending nearly 4 hours in the 90+ degree sun today, wearing a poorly chosen all-black outfit (I'm not the brightest sometimes), I've celebrated my last visit to the 2022 MontanaFair! Check out my adventures below, and send your adventures to us on the app!. The Final Day of the...
Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?
In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
montanarightnow.com
Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena
A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Foot Found Floating In Yellowstone Hot Spring; Witness Says “Awful Feeling”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a human foot that was found floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, Yellowstone National Park officials announced on Thursday. The discovery of the foot and a shoe by a Yellowstone...
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
KULR8
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country
BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
Fair shooting scary for Billings girl, investigation on-going
There have been no arrests made in Monday night's shooting that sent panicked fair-goers running for cover. But more people are coming forward to tell their stories about the frightening incident.
Want to be a Butcher? Processing Business is For Sale in Billings
Here's your chance to be your own butcher. Many hunters dream of having a nice butchering facility at home. Sure, you can hang your freshly tagged deer or elk on a hook in the garage or over the kids' swingset. Neither of those is ideal, and the proper tools and butchering setup would make things so much easier.
yourbigsky.com
Billings drivers beware of road projects
It’s easy, with our busy lives, to drive around town trying quickly running errands or trying to get to work, but please keep an eye out for ongoing road projects and construction. This road painting work puts drivers into the turn lane to get around the city paint trucks....
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
