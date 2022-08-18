ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

Try these ‘sweet’ bakeries in Billings

Billings has plenty of bakeries, from delicious handmade pastries to customized special event cakes. Yelp lists several bakeries to try around the Magic City for anyone wanting a sweet pastry fresh out of the oven. Veronika’s Pastry Shop has a selection of delicious European pastries located on historic Montana Avenue....
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings

Its cost hasn’t even been calculated because the design is just beginning. However, for the next five years, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, which was part of SCL Health, will be constructing a new hospital to replace the current one in the downtown medical corridor of Montana’s largest city. SCL recently merged with Intermountain Health […] The post Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Local sandwich shops to check out in Billings

Are you looking for a place a local place to eat? Here are a few sandwich shops serving originally made sandwiches, wraps, and more!. Chalet Market has been a part of the Billings community since the 1980s and has been enjoyed by many. They also have gluten-free and vegetarian options. Chalet Market has two locations: one on 24th St. W. and a downtown location in the First Interstate Bank Building. On top of artisan sandwiches, they also have a selection of desserts and sell Made in Montana products at each location.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

2022 Crow Fair Kick-off

CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Hundreds of Crow people gathered on the reservation for the kick-off of the 103rd Crow Fair. The brand-new Arbor is the epicenter of the Crow Fair, where many will gather to celebrate their culture and history. The Crow Fair is known as the largest Teepee capital...
CROW AGENCY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Sheridan Media

Teepee Capital of the World, Crow Fair 2022

Parades, dancers, drums, rodeos, horse races and numerous vendors, are some of the events at the 103 Annual Crow Fair in Crow Agency, Montana. Some sources say the fair started in 1904, when the U.S. Government gathered the Crow together to teach them how to grow vegetable gardens. Danielle Arnoux who is of Crow and Blackfoot heritage, said the Indians tell a different story.
Laurel Outlook

Getting ready for opening day

Members of the Laurel High School Student Council spruce up the parking lot and school, painting new areas inside and outside in preparation for the opening day of school. Teachers return on Aug. 22 and students return on Aug. 25. Photo by Lori Hodges, LHS Student Council co-advisor.
LAUREL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legacy Foundation
97.1 KISS FM

Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?

In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
montanarightnow.com

Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena

A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
HELENA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
yourbigsky.com

Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County

A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country

BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
yourbigsky.com

Billings drivers beware of road projects

It’s easy, with our busy lives, to drive around town trying quickly running errands or trying to get to work, but please keep an eye out for ongoing road projects and construction. This road painting work puts drivers into the turn lane to get around the city paint trucks....
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy