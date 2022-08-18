Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Great Valley football team hopes to be a player in Ches-Mont American race
EAST WHITELAND >> For the last several years, the title race in the Ches-Mont League American Division has been between Unionville and West Chester Rustin, with Kennett making it a trio recently. This season, Great Valley feels they can break through the logjam and contend and make it a four-team scramble.
papreplive.com
Despite graduation losses, Coatesville football team looks to remain among district’s best
COATESVILLE >> Expectations. For any good team, they come with the territory and for the past few years not many high school football teams in the area have been better than Coatesville. They won their sixth straight Ches-Mont League National Division title in 2021 and made it all the way...
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Girls Tennis Preview: Methacton doubles looking to repeat state title
Last season wasn’t just a special one in Montgomery County, it was a historic one. Not only did North Penn’s Esha Velaga win the PIAA 3A singles title, but Methacton’s Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang won the doubles title. Velaga decided not to return for her senior...
papreplive.com
After turbulent season, D-West football team looks to return to district playoffs
DOWNINGTOWN >> If there is a high school football team eager to put last year behind them and turn the page to 2022, it’s Downingtown West. From off-the-field tragedy to on-the-field struggles, the Whippets suffered through an uncharacteristically subpar year, finishing 5-5 and missing the District 1 playoffs. “Last...
papreplive.com
Pottstown’s restoration project begins under new head coach Levert Hughes
It’s a fresh start – under some familiar faces – at Pottstown High this year. Levert Hughes, who’s spent some 20 years in and around the Pottstown athletic community, is atop the Trojans’ program, supplanting Jeff Delaney who stepped away after three seasons. Hughes, a...
papreplive.com
Conestoga football squad eager to build on surprising 2021 season
Tredyffrin >> Last fall, Conestoga’s football squad was the surprise team of the area, posting a 7-3 regular-season record and advancing to the District 1 playoffs for the first time in seven years. “Last year, we took a big step in the right direction – we were a united...
PennLive’s Keystone Elite: These 11 quarterbacks could be the best in Pa. in 2022
Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders and Steel-High’s Alex Erby combined for more than 6,300 yards and nearly 90 touchdowns last season. That would be pretty good for a couple of seniors at the top of their game, but Saunders was just a freshman and Erby was only a sophomore.
Quick Results - Grandview Speedway - August 20, 2022
The next event on the Grandview Speedway schedule is next Saturday, August 27, featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program, that will see the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers joining the show starting at 7:30 pm.
The Bucks County Classic Is Returning to Doylestown. Read To Know When and How To Participate
The popular Bucks County Classic bike race will be returning to Doylestown in mid-September, seeing racers from around the world come to the area. Mike Maney wrote about the upcoming race for the Bucks County Herald. This year’s race will be the 18th edition of the popular race. With riders...
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PhillyBite
South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years
- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
fox5dc.com
First glimpse of fall foliage predictions for the 2022 season
As the country moves from summer into fall, temperatures won’t be the only thing changing across the northern tier of the country, the transition also marks the start of the changing of the leaves that make for some spectacular photos. The annual fall foliage is highly contingent on your...
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
Teachers’ morale is low in Bangor Area School District, survey reveals
A recent survey of teachers showed there are some serious morale issues in the Bangor Area School District. Bangor Area Education Association President Kristina Smoke presented results last week to the school board regarding a recent survey taken by teachers in the district. The results showed 45% of respondents indicated...
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle
In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
sauconsource.com
Section of D&L Trail in Upper Bucks Closed for Construction
A section of the popular Delaware & Lehigh (D&L) trail along the Delaware Canal in Durham and Nockamixon townships, Bucks County, is currently closed for construction. The closed section is parallel to the Nockamixon Cliffs south of Kintnersville, where the trail may be accessed via several footbridges spanning the canal between Rt. 611 and Narrows Hill Road.
Historic Bucks County Estate Makes List of Best Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
The Bensalem estate has stood in Bucks County since 1794. A well-known Bensalem estate has recently made a list for the best wedding venues in and around the Philadelphia area. Staff writers at Philadelphia Magazine, in collaboration with Walden Green, wrote about the beautiful Bucks County spot. The Andalusia Historic...
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
