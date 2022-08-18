ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA

papreplive.com

Great Valley football team hopes to be a player in Ches-Mont American race

EAST WHITELAND >> For the last several years, the title race in the Ches-Mont League American Division has been between Unionville and West Chester Rustin, with Kennett making it a trio recently. This season, Great Valley feels they can break through the logjam and contend and make it a four-team scramble.
MALVERN, PA
Royersford, PA
papreplive.com

Conestoga football squad eager to build on surprising 2021 season

Tredyffrin >> Last fall, Conestoga’s football squad was the surprise team of the area, posting a 7-3 regular-season record and advancing to the District 1 playoffs for the first time in seven years. “Last year, we took a big step in the right direction – we were a united...
CONESTOGA, PA
Speedway Digest

Quick Results - Grandview Speedway - August 20, 2022

The next event on the Grandview Speedway schedule is next Saturday, August 27, featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program, that will see the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers joining the show starting at 7:30 pm.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
PhillyBite

South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years

- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5dc.com

First glimpse of fall foliage predictions for the 2022 season

As the country moves from summer into fall, temperatures won’t be the only thing changing across the northern tier of the country, the transition also marks the start of the changing of the leaves that make for some spectacular photos. The annual fall foliage is highly contingent on your...
READING, PA
94.5 PST

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
WEST CHESTER, PA
sauconsource.com

Section of D&L Trail in Upper Bucks Closed for Construction

A section of the popular Delaware & Lehigh (D&L) trail along the Delaware Canal in Durham and Nockamixon townships, Bucks County, is currently closed for construction. The closed section is parallel to the Nockamixon Cliffs south of Kintnersville, where the trail may be accessed via several footbridges spanning the canal between Rt. 611 and Narrows Hill Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

