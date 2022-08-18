Read full article on original website
Offset Delivers Baby Keem-Produced Single "54321"
Offset has dropped off his latest single “54321,” produced by none other than pgLang‘s very own Baby Keem with additional work from Mike Dean, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. Clocking in at three minutes, the cut arrives with an accompanying music video that sees...
Steve Lacy Speaks on Collaborating With Kanye West in the Studio and Their Matching Tattoos
Steve Lacy confirmed that he has collaborated with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and even opened up about their matching tattoos posted on Instagram. The young artist, who dropped his latest album Gemini Rights, quickly spoke to TMZ and shared Ye “never stops” in the studio. Lacy added, however, that they are not planning to release a collaborative album any time soon, but they do have a friendship. “But I’m around, he’s making stuff around me constantly,” he said.
Pusha T Performs "Brambleton" and "Dreamin of The Past" for Vevo Ctrl Series
Pusha T recently graced the Vevo Ctrl stage to perform two cuts off his latest album, It’s Almost Dry. The rapper shared a live performance of the album opener “Brambleton,” produced by Pharrell Williams, and the Kanye West-featuring and produced track “Dreamin of The Past,” which saw King Push in all-white outfit while performing in front of a hanging microphone.
Pete Davidson Is Stuck With the Branding of Kim Kardashian’s Name For Life
Pete Davidson got several body modifications during his relationship with Kim Kardashian and now that it's over, some of those tattoos might be added to his removal list — but he's stuck with that branding of Kim's name.
Fivio Foreign Drops New Track and Music Video “London Freestyle”
A few months after the release of his debut album B.I.B.L.E., Fivio Foreign has returned with some new music. Accompanied by an official video, “London Freestyle” hears the New York drill rapper reflect on his newfound success in the music industry and the pressure to keep moving upwards.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
Ken Jennings Tells 'Jeopardy!' Fan to 'Settle Down' Over Amy Schneider Rant
Schneider was the first openly transgender woman to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.
Shazam Declares Drake Its Most Popular Artist
On the 20th anniversary of the service’s launch, Shazam has declared that Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time. The rapper has over 350 million Shazams across his discography, counting both his own tracks and those he’s featured on. For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app...
Alison Brie Opens Up About ‘GLOW’ Cancellation By Netflix: “It’s The Great Heartbreak Of My Career”
Alison Brie is opening up about GLOW getting canceled by Netflix almost two years later. The actor has moved on to other projects but the show about female wrestlers still has a special place in her heart. “It’s the great heartbreak of my career,” Brie told Decider about the show getting cut by the streamer. “But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it — maybe more than anything I’ve worked on! — and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show.” Netflix had picked up GLOW...
The Game and Big Sean Work for a Moving Company In New "Stupid" Music Video
A week removed from The Game releasing his latest album DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind — which was made alongside record producer Hit-Boy — and it has already been met with thunderous applause. Even Shaq took to social media to say that all 31 songs on the record are certified bangers. Promotion on Game’s behalf is still rolling right along as he has just released his latest music video for “Stupid” which features Big Sean.
Best New Tracks: Offset, Nicki Minaj, Mura Masa and More
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Offset, Nicki Minaj and Mura Masa, who released the Baby Keem-produced single “54321,” “Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)” and a remix of “blessing me” with a new feature from Kali Uchis. Also joining this week’s selection are fresh offerings from Larry June, Armani Caesar x Benny The Butcher x Stove God Cooks, SwaVay, Sudan Archives, Anitta with Missy Elliott, Cautious Clay and 070 Shake.
Netflix Shares First Look at Millie Bobby Brown In 'Enola Holmes 2'
Netflix has now shared the first look at its upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes. The new stills were published over at Entertainment Weekly and offer fans of the original film a glimpse at what the follow-up would look like, with three images showcasing the returning Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge as well as Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s new character. Helena Bonham Carter has also been confirmed to reprise her role as Eudoria Holmes with Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokomo also coming back for the sequel.
Macklemore Delivers New Track and Video "Maniac"
On Friday dropped off a new cut, “Maniac,” featuring rising artist Windser and production by Ryan Lewis and Budo. The comeback track, which arrives after the Seattle artist’s previous single, “Chant,” comes with an accompanying Jake Magraw-directed music video that pays homage to Outkast’s 2003 hit single “Hey Ya!”
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
J.I.D. Drops New Seven-Minute Loosie "2007" Featuring His Dad, J. Cole and Ib Hamad
With his new album The Forever Story set to drop at the end of August, J.I.D. continues to build momentum with his new track “2007.”. Clocking in at approximately seven-and-a-half minutes long, the cut is produced by Latrell James, Christo and the artist himself and features guest appearances from his dad, Carl Louis Route Jr, who delivers the interlude, Dreamville President Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, who is on the first verse and J. Cole, who hops on the outro. “2007” tells the full journey of his musical career, starting from meeting EARTHGANG in university to signing with Dreamville rather than Quality Control and releasing The Never Story in 2017.
Michelle Yeoh Reveals Why She Wasn't Cast in Quentin Tarantino's 'Kill Bill'
Michelle Yeoh has revealed the reason why she wasn’t part of Quentin Tarantino‘s Kill Bill, despite the fact that her role in Police Story 3 was the one that “motivated Uma Thurman during the filming” of the famed movie. In her recent Town & Country cover...
Kangol Debuts Apparel Line Inspired by Old School Streetwear Styles
With a strong influence over hip-hop and fashion history, Kangol is channeling classic ’90s styling into its debut apparel collection. The inaugural launch features pieces for both men and women that include premium hoodies, jogger sets, tracksuits, graphic T-shirts and more. Details, colors and materials used all signify iconic old school styles, making the entire collective extremely versatile for everyday looks that bring a touch of flair.
