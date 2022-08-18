Alison Brie is opening up about GLOW getting canceled by Netflix almost two years later. The actor has moved on to other projects but the show about female wrestlers still has a special place in her heart. “It’s the great heartbreak of my career,” Brie told Decider about the show getting cut by the streamer. “But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it — maybe more than anything I’ve worked on! — and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show.” Netflix had picked up GLOW...

TV SERIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO