TV Series

Popculture

Two More HBO Max Series Could Be Canceled After Their New Seasons Premiere

Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.
ComicBook

She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals When the Series Takes Place on the Marvel Timeline

Marvel Studios will release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service this week and fans are definitely excited for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany under the helm of Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and has already made an appearance during the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you were wondering the exact timeline of when the She-Hulk series takes place, it would seem that it's "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi. While speaking with TV Line, Gao revealed when the series takes place: "It's not, like, years later. It's a relatively short amount of time."
digitalspy.com

Isle of the Dead boss teases Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off

Minor Walking Dead spoilers follow. Isle of the Dead boss Scott M Gimple has teased Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off. With The Walking Dead set to conclude with its 11th and final season, multiple characters are being split off into their own adventures – Daryl Dixon is headed to France with those smart zombies while arch-enemies Maggie and Negan have to team up in New York City.
ComicBook

HBO Orders Season 2 of The Rehearsal

The season finale of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal is set to debut tonight on HBO, but fans were given the good news that this won't be the last we see of the ambitious and bizarre experience, as Season 2 has officially been ordered. Ahead of the release of the first season, the project was largely shrouded in secrecy, as it is such an outlandish and ambitious project from Fielder that it was difficult to sum up in a trailer or synopsis. Ahead of the Season 1 finale, fans will surely wonder if the second season will be a continuation of events we saw in these first episodes or if Season 2 will be an all-new experiment. Check out the season finale of The Rehearsal tonight on HBO.
TheDailyBeast

TV’s Most Trailblazing Character Is on ‘A League of Their Own’

“How do I fit into this?” is one of the first questions Lea Robinson [pronounced “Lee”] asked themselves when their manager said they were submitting them for the new A League of Their Own reimagining. Reading the script, Robinson quickly realized Bertie Hart is “a role of a lifetime.” Bertie’s storyline in the second half of the season is part of the promise made by co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson that the show is “about queerness in a huge way.”Amazon’s series reboot—an expansion, really—of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, which premiered on the streamer earlier this month, has received deserved praise...
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Co-Creator Explains How They Chose Season 5's Emmy Submission

Rick and Morty is getting ready to make its highly anticipated return to Adult Swim with Season 6 in just a couple of weeks, and one of the creators behind the series is looking back on the fifth season by explaining why the team decided to submit the Season 5 premiere, "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," for Emmy consideration this year. Rick and Morty has been in the Emmy sphere since winning with Season 3's "Pickle Rick," and followed up with the Season 4 win for "The Vat of Acid Episode." Now all eyes are on whether or not the fifth season will be able to continue this hot streak.
TVLine

Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'

Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
geekspin

Star Wars: Andor release date revealed

Disney+ has confirmed the new release date for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. It was announced at the Star Wars Celebration confab last May that the series would premiere on August 31st. But earlier this month, the streaming service rescheduled the show’s debut at a later date. Andor...
Vogue

A First Look At Emily Blunt As A Gun-Toting British Aristocrat In The English

Emily Blunt is going on a revenge quest. The Quiet Place actor returns to television this November with The English, a six-part drama set in the American west in the late 19th century. The plot in a nutshell: a British aristocrat, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), sets out for the newly built town of Hoxem, Wyoming, to avenge herself on the person whom she believes murdered her son, with a former Pawnee scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), as her guide. For his part, Whipp has his own deeply complicated relationship with “the English” (a term used to refer to American settlers regardless of their country of origin), and a plan to reclaim colonised land in Nebraska. Inevitably, their journey across the harsh country pushes them both to their limits.
BGR.com

HBO Max lost 37 more TV shows and movies – here’s the full list

In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery covertly removed six HBO Max original movies from the streaming service’s library. The company did not make any formal announcements prior to their removal. Rather, a Reddit thread broke the news. It turns out that wasn’t the end of the original content purge, as the company sent out an email to journalists last night to let them know that 37 more movies and shows are leaving HBO Max this week.
TVLine

Almost 200 Sesame Street Episodes Removed as Part of HBO Max Purge

There’s a dark cloud hanging over Sesame Street‘s famously sunny days. As part of HBO Max’s ongoing, wide-ranging and apparently merciless purging of many library tiles — all as part of WarnerBros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to winnow down $3 billion (with a B) in debt — nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes have been pulled from the streamer. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them. That is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television, as was the...
EW.com

The best horror series on Netflix

It's built from our twisted dreams, and our collective fears. It thrives in dark places, but can also live right out in the open. And the best joke the horror genre has ever played — and one it returns to again, again, and again — is that you always knew it would get you in the end. Our list of the best horror series on Netflix accesses a lof of the touchpoints that have always made horror scream — trudging zombies hungry for brains, unkillable slashers intent on body count, and cults with the hots for ritualistic murders — but it takes some left turns, too.
