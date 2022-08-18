ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Nikki Cross
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Dakota Kai
Person
Bayley
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Relationship With Becky Lynch

Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen. They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches. In November of last year, following...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

It keeps Going: WWE Releases More Wrestlers, Total Now At Twenty Today

They’re not done. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE this year and that was the case again this week. The big story this week was the announcement that NXT UK would be replaced with NXT Europe starting next year. As a result, several NXT UK names have been let go from the company. It turns out that there are even more names gone than previously known.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face

The 1200th episode of SmackDown takes place tonight, emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his next challenger Drew McIntyre will take part in a face-to-face segment tonight. Reigns defending his Undisputed title against McIntyre is official for WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, which is being held in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.
WWE
PWMania

Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown

If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Castle#Raw Women#The Women S Division#Raw Women S Champion
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK

As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On MJF's AEW Status

The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
WWE
PWMania

Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Footage of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Reunion After WWE SmackDown in Montreal

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Montreal, Canada, and after the show, Kevin Owens met up with Sami Zayn in the ring. In front of their home crowd, Owens and Zayn exchanged hugs after Riddle also showed up. The post-show segment was captured on video by Twitter user @AmandaCaliber. You can check out the footage below:
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Announced for Next Week's Monday Night Raw

Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw just got a major boost, as WWE has announced that the August 22nd episode of Raw will now feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. We aren't sure what she'll be up to during the show, but there are already some hints thanks to a back and forth with Bayley on social media. The episode will feature the next match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, which will include Bayley's allies Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Could we be looking at a confrontation between the faction and Stratus? Certainly seems that way.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – August 19, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Michael Cole mentions the first episode of Smackdown in 1999. Ronda Rousey makes her way into the ring, despite still allegedly being suspended. Ronda says she paid her fine last week and then some. She says she is not leaving until she...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Where Exactly Does Roman Reigns Fit into Triple H's WWE?

Roman Reigns the part-timer in WWE has a weird ring to it. But that's something fans have already seen unfold before their eyes, with Reigns' role reduced more than ever despite his holding both men's top titles as the undisputed champion. The long-term outlook for Reigns has never been a...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Makes Major Change to Tonight's SmackDown Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Match

Tonight's WWE SmackDown has received a bit of a shakeup, as Shawn Michaels has revealed a new team will be stepping into tonight's Women's Tag Team Title Tournament match. The match was originally going to include Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs Natalya and Sonya Deville, but now that's changed, and stepping in for Stark and Lyons is none other than Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The match will take place during SmackDown's 1200th episode, and you can check out the official announcement post below.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy