Free mobile laundry service 'The Laundry Stop' raising funds to purchase truck

One load of laundry at a time, The Laundry Stop, has been helping the unhoused community get their clothes washed and dried for free. Co-founder Jasmine McClarney says while the work is simple, it can be transformative.

"Honestly laundry has build a bridge for us. It's been amazing to see how a load of laundry provides dignity. It provides hope. A warm load of laundry kind of feels like home," she said.

The nonprofit started three years ago after realizing there was a need for essential amenities.

"We actually started with a trailer with two washers and two dryers, kind of a home grown effort and the minute we took that trailer onto the streets we outgrew it," McClarney said.

The Laundry Stop now has a trailer with eight washers and dryers. But to get that trailer to places, it needs a truck. One they were told they'd get funding for but, recently learned the help wasn't coming.

"This organization promised us a truck so we had one built. It's waiting for us but the funding fell through," McClarney said.

Next week they'll have to pay for it in full, a total of $65,000.

This is why the nonprofit is asking for help.

While McClarney said the situation is a bummer, she says it won't stop her from continuing to help.

"You know when things get hard just getting back in the field giving someone a hug who has it a lot worse than we do it's powerful. So we're not stopping anytime soon," she said.

If you would like to help The Laundry Stop you can do so .