Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: & Other Stories and A.W.A.K.E. Mode Collab Brings Avant-garde to the High Street
LONDON — Avant-garde — but for the masses. H&M’s sustainable subsidiary brand & Other Stories has collaborated with London-based brand A.W.A.K.E. Mode on a collection that will launch this fall.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationInside the Launch Party for H&M's Pop-up Hotel: Hotel Hennes A.W.A.K.E. Mode is led by founder Natalia Alaverdian, a former fashion director for Harper’s Bazaar Russia. The 14-piece collection consists of 12 ready-to-wear pieces and two accessories, and is due to drop in late October. Since starting her label in 2012, Alaverdian’s designs put a playful...
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Harper's Bazaar
Bad Bunny Makes the World Listen
When Bad Bunny was growing up in Almirante Sur, a rural area in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, he would often go clothes shopping with his mother. “I always remember seeing the pieces in women’s clothing, and they would always fit me so much better, and they had so much different variety,” recalls the rapper and singer, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. Seated in his office in San Juan, Bad Bunny takes a moment to reflect. “Obviously, as you get older, you start seeing what the world shows you,” he says, “and if I lived my life that way, then I wouldn’t be able to dress in the way that I really want to.” He’s wearing a Marni logo tee, a mini knit beanie, and flashy Balenciaga sunglasses; the mirrored “BB” logo at the temples isn’t custom made, but it might as well be. “To a point, the fame and where I am gives me the confidence to do all of these things.”
Owner of 'UK's biggest gold chain' pleads with Tyson Fury to buy it
Tyson Fury has a reputation for being a big spender and now the owner of what could be the UK's biggest gold chain wants him to buy it. Andreo Montanino, 33, bought the gigantic crucifix and chain in honour of his late Roman Catholic grandmother, who wouldn't have wanted to see it melted down.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
papermag.com
Madonna Is the Wildest Party Favor
Photography by Ricardo Gomes / Interview by Nile Rodgers / Story by Patrik Sandberg / Styling by Eyob Yohannes / Hair by Andy LeCompte / Makeup by Wendi Miyake. "Dance and sing, get up and do your thing..." It's been 40 years since Madonna first sang those lyrics on her debut single, “Everybody,” lyrics which open the two-collection compilation Finally Enough Love and Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, culminating, well, exactly what it sounds like.
papermag.com
Aubrey O'Day Accused of Photoshopping Vacation Pics
Singer Aubrey O'Day is being called out for allegedly photoshopping herself into vacation pictures from scenic, far-flung destinations across Europe and Asia — and the internet is, naturally, loving it. In what appear to be obviously edited photos using backgrounds lifted from stock imagery and various influencer accounts, the...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0