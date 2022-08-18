Man Injured in Pioneer Square Stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Wednesday evening in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Just after 5:00 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had been stabbed in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue Extension South. Officers arrived and found a victim with a stab wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department Medics treated the 39-year-old man and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, officers believe the suspect and victim may have known each other, and the two had a verbal altercation before the stabbing.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a construction vest over a long sleeve black shirt, jeans and a hat. He reportedly fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about this stabbing should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.