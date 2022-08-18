Rim Runners stun Jazz in NBA 2K League’s 3v3 Championships

Donovan “Seldum” Mass drove for a dunk to give amateur team Rim Runners a 22-20 upset win over Jazz Gaming on Wednesday in the decisive fifth game of a Western Conference first-round series at the NBA 2K League’s 3v3 Championships in Indianapolis.

After Spencer “Ria” Wyman missed a 3-point attempt that would have sent the Jazz to the second round, Rim Runners passed the ball around, setting up Seldum for the winning basket in a 3-2 series victory.

Seldum finished with a team-high nine points for Rim Runners in the fifth game. Ria’s game-high 14 points weren’t enough for the Jazz.

The result sends Rim Runners to a Western Conference semifinal matchup against Pacers Gaming, who had a first-round bye.

The other Western Conference semifinal will feature Lakers Gaming, who beat Bucks Gaming 3-1 on Wednesday, and Pistons GT, who edged DUX Infinitos 3-2 by taking the final game by a bucket.

The Eastern Conference first-round matches are set for Thursday. Magic Gaming will face amateur team Handlez, with the winner earning a shot at Wizards District Gaming, who have a first-round bye. Celtics Crossover Gaming will oppose Knicks Gaming, and Hawks Talon GC will square off with 76ers GC.

The NBA 2K League’s first-ever 3v3 Championships carry a total prize pool of $600,000. The championship team will pocket $250,000, the runner-up will get $100,000, and the two losing semifinalists will receive $50,000 apiece.

–Field Level Media

