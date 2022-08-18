ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rim Runners stun Jazz in NBA 2K League’s 3v3 Championships

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSkOI_0hLQzOkQ00

Donovan “Seldum” Mass drove for a dunk to give amateur team Rim Runners a 22-20 upset win over Jazz Gaming on Wednesday in the decisive fifth game of a Western Conference first-round series at the NBA 2K League’s 3v3 Championships in Indianapolis.

After Spencer “Ria” Wyman missed a 3-point attempt that would have sent the Jazz to the second round, Rim Runners passed the ball around, setting up Seldum for the winning basket in a 3-2 series victory.

Seldum finished with a team-high nine points for Rim Runners in the fifth game. Ria’s game-high 14 points weren’t enough for the Jazz.

The result sends Rim Runners to a Western Conference semifinal matchup against Pacers Gaming, who had a first-round bye.

The other Western Conference semifinal will feature Lakers Gaming, who beat Bucks Gaming 3-1 on Wednesday, and Pistons GT, who edged DUX Infinitos 3-2 by taking the final game by a bucket.

The Eastern Conference first-round matches are set for Thursday. Magic Gaming will face amateur team Handlez, with the winner earning a shot at Wizards District Gaming, who have a first-round bye. Celtics Crossover Gaming will oppose Knicks Gaming, and Hawks Talon GC will square off with 76ers GC.

The NBA 2K League’s first-ever 3v3 Championships carry a total prize pool of $600,000. The championship team will pocket $250,000, the runner-up will get $100,000, and the two losing semifinalists will receive $50,000 apiece.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k League#Rocket League#Rim Runners Stun Jazz#Pacers Gaming#The Eastern Conference#Magic Gaming#Knicks Gaming#Hawks Talon Gc
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
GonzagaNation.net

Latest Thoughts On Gonzaga Recruiting

With the school year underway the world of college basketball recruiting shifts its focus and enters a new phase.  On this episode Dan Dickau shares his thoughts on where Gonzaga sits with several top recruits and outlines what Zag fans need to be watching for in the near future.  Make ...
SPOKANE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

71K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy