Read full article on original website
Related
niceville.com
Shalimar woman allegedly breaks into garden shop twice in under a month
SHALIMAR, Fla. — A Shalimar woman broke into a Shalimar garden shop—twice in less than a month– taking assorted plants, pots, and clippings, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Miranda Rice, 37, has been charged with two counts of burglary and one...
WEAR
Deputies: Evidence found links juvenile to 6 vehicle burglaries in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a teen for burglarizing six vehicles in Miramar Beach Wednesday. Deputies say 16-year-old Devon Hurst Kavanaugh broke into six unlocked cars near Driftwood Road and took several items from each vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, upon responding to the...
Man stabbed 3 times for making joke: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one man was arrested after he stabbed another man three times after the victim made a joke. Timothy Attaway, 24, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Attaway is accused by OCSO of stabbing a 31-year-old man Saturday night. The […]
WEAR
Report: Fort Walton Beach man stabbed several times by Texas resident
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office arrested a Texan man for stabbing a Fort Walton Beach resident several times Saturday night. Timothy John Attaway, 24, of Texas, is charged with aggravated battery-cause of bodily harm or disability. According to the arrest report, Attaway and a 31-year-old man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
niceville.com
Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
wdhn.com
Search underway for missing Fort Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Fort Rucker student, who sunk below the water and couldn’t be located in Jackson County. On Saturday, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County actively searching for body
JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing will be closed today while rescue efforts continue on the waterway. Yesterday at approximately 1 PM the JCSO received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.
69-year-old Florida woman dies in vicious dog attack after 100+ bites
Bonifay, Fla. — A 69-year-old Florida resident was killed in a vicious dog attack Sunday. The body of Shirley Johnson, who lives in Gritney, about an hour north of Panama City Beach, was found about 24 hours after her death. According to the Holmes County Medical Examiner, a pack...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were arrested in a busy Panama City shopping center parking lot for trafficking meth. Panama City Police say the suspects were parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd St. when officers found 300 grams of meth in the car.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff. Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.
niceville.com
Road work to impact traffic in Niceville, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday, Aug....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County observes National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County is observing National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day Sunday. The day was established in remembrance of those who lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation this drug has brought to thousands of affected family members and friends.
WJHG-TV
Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county
WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident around 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. A sedan was reportedly traveling...
WATCH: Crazy video shows shooting at Florida gas station
The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive.
WJHG-TV
Mexico Beach post office shutters after 20+ years
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mexico Beach residents will have a harder time picking up mail. The town’s only post office shut down today after being open for more than 20 years. “Seeing an institution such as this that’s been here for so long go leaves an empty feeling,” said...
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
Comments / 0