Claudia
3d ago
😢 This is heartbreaking news for the small child and driver. My question is, if the mother was standing next to her child, why didn't she react quickly and grab her child, saving her? I've seen too many adults walking around the parking lots on their phones, not paying attention to the cars driving in and out of the apartment complexes. This is heartbreaking.
4
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
2urbangirls.com
Hollywood becoming hot bed for murder after another person shot to death on Sunset Blvd
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One person was shot to death and another was wounded during an argument in Hollywood Saturday. Los Angeles police responded about 2:10 p.m. to the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Cahuenga Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. A male victim was...
Man Wounded During Family Fight; Suspect Flees Scene In White Import Sedan
A fight involving family members in front of a Garden Grove home Sunday escalated into a shooting leaving a 28-year-old man wounded and a 20-year-old man fleeing the scene in a white import sedan, authorities said.
foxla.com
Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police. The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. According to police, two women were walking the baby in a...
foxla.com
Fight at family party in Garden Grove leads to attempted murder: Police
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A fight at a family party in Garden Grove led to the shooting of a family member, according to police. It happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. Offices responded to the home after someone called to report...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Chino car club president arrested for doing burnouts
CHINO, Calif. - An investigation into vandalism damage done to an intersection of Chino led to the arrest of a local car club president who was caught on camera during burnouts there, according to police. The suspect, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was arrested for felony vandalism in...
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Beverly Grove
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Beverly Grove area Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area near Beverly and La Cienega boulevards. According to authorities, responding sheriff's deputies found a man with gunshot wounds inside a...
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD
A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
foxla.com
1 killed, another injured in Hollywood shootings
LOS ANGELES - One person was killed and another was hospitalized after shootings just blocks from each other in Hollywood Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and police are investigating whether they are related. LAPD responded to reports of a shooting at 2:11 p.m. Saturday, to a crime...
foxla.com
Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer
The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
foxla.com
Bicyclist shot and killed in Echo Park
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
Video: Powerboat goes up in flames in Dana Point
Deputies with the Dana Point Harbor Patrol took swift action when a powerboat went up in flames on Thursday, and it was all caught on video.
California toddler killed by Amazon van at apartment complex, police say
IRVINE, Calif. — A 23-month-old girl in California died Tuesday after she was struck by an Amazon delivery van at an apartment complex, authorities said. In a news release, the Irvine Police Department said that the truck collided with the child in the parking lot of the apartment complex in Irvine at about 3:30 p.m. PDT.
Man Found Fatally Shot in West Hollywood Near LASD Station
Sheriff's detectives working with Los Angeles police continued their search Saturday for three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man near Beverly Center in West Hollywood.
Dog goes blind after accidentally swallowing oxycodone while on walk at Santa Monica park
Lori Burns' dog is lucky to be alive. Her dog is now blind after he went on a walk at a Santa Monica park and accidentally swallowed oxycodone.
L.A. Weekly
Toddler Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Estancia Parking Lot [Irvine, CA]
IRVINE, CA (August 18, 2022) – Tuesday, a pedestrian accident in the Estancia parking lot claimed the life of a 23-month-old toddler. The collision happened, on August 16th, at around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of the Estancia Apartments parking lot. According to reports, an Amazon truck was...
‘We love you, Cruz’: 17-year-old released from hospital 3 months after deadly crash
It’s been 88 days since Cruz Melendez has been home. The Trabuco Hills High School senior was seriously injured in a crash in Rancho Santa Margarita on May 24. On Saturday, he was discharged from CHOC Children’s Hospital in Mission Viejo where he was greeted by loving family members and supportive friends. The 17-year-old was […]
