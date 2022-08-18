ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Shooting in Phoenix ends after suspects flee police, crash car

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police have detained four people following a shooting that left one man in critical condition, and a brief car chase. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, PPD officers responded to a shooting call near 2600 East South Mountain Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a man with "critical gunshot injuries," police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona trooper rams into car on Loop 101 to stop wrong-way driver

TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper had to ram into a vehicle on Loop 101 early Sunday morning to stop a wrong-way driver, officials said. The situation began after a vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road in Tempe at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 21.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released

TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl
fox10phoenix.com

Teen, woman injured after south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Friday night. According to a statement, the incident happened in an area near 7th Avenue and Southern on Aug. 19. An adult woman and a juvenile male were reportedly shot during an argument at an...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AZFamily

Man who killed Mesa store clerk over pack of cigarettes gets nearly 40 years in prison

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man convicted in the deadly shooting of a convenience store worker seven years ago will spend nearly four decades in prison. In January 2015, police say Apolinar Altamirano walked into a QuikTrip store in Mesa and tried to steal cigarettes. When an employee tried to stop him, Altamirano shot him. Grant Ronneback, 21, died as a result.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Gilbert police looking for man who shot into unoccupied gas station

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who shot into an unoccupied gas station last month. The incident happened on July 31 before 2:25 a.m. when a man walked up to the Shell gas station on Ray and Cooper roads and shot several rounds into the store, police said.
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy