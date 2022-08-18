Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
12news.com
Shooting in Phoenix ends after suspects flee police, crash car
PHOENIX — Phoenix Police have detained four people following a shooting that left one man in critical condition, and a brief car chase. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, PPD officers responded to a shooting call near 2600 East South Mountain Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a man with "critical gunshot injuries," police said.
One dead, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix
One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.
Police searching for woman who allegedly robbed multiple convenience stores
Phoenix police are searching for a woman accused of robbing four convenience stores in two days earlier this month.
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening. First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening, including Peoria, Sun City, Glendale, Anthem, Surprise, and El Mirage. Teen in critical condition, woman hurt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona trooper rams into car on Loop 101 to stop wrong-way driver
TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper had to ram into a vehicle on Loop 101 early Sunday morning to stop a wrong-way driver, officials said. The situation began after a vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road in Tempe at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 21.
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
Arizona man arrested for not paying at gym; it was a futile exercise
A man was arrested at a Maricopa gym Monday afternoon after he walked past the front desk and began to work out in the weight room despite not having a membership, Maricopa police said.
12news.com
Watch: Doorbell camera captures the moment a suspected drunk driver flees from police onto residential property
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver after the person fled from an attempted DUI stop early Friday morning. One resident's Ring doorbell captured the moment the suspect drove into a neighborhood yard to escape the police. The Chandler Police Department said that officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pregnant Woman Died, Six Other Injured In A Head-On Crash In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
In Glendale, police responded to a head-on crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured six others. At the time of the accident, Brigitte Armijo was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police reported that her three young children and [..]
fox10phoenix.com
Teen, woman injured after south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Friday night. According to a statement, the incident happened in an area near 7th Avenue and Southern on Aug. 19. An adult woman and a juvenile male were reportedly shot during an argument at an...
TODAY.com
150 dogs rescued after being found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
A homeless family was found living in the Arizona desert with about 150 animals, Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TODAY on Friday night in a press release. On Aug. 10, deputies received a call from the State Land Trust about a family living...
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Viral video shows Gilbert man confronting skateboarder with a gun
The incident, according to reports, happened over the weekend at a church parking lot. Charges against the suspect, according to Gilbert Police, have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review. FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with the suspect.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mother accused of drugging, killing daughters to spend life in prison
PHOENIX - A Phoenix mother will spend the rest of her life in prison after she was convicted of killing her two daughters with prescription drugs. A Maricopa County judge sentenced Retta Cruse to two natural life prison sentences, "ensuring she will not be eligible for release from prison in her lifetime."
fox10phoenix.com
162 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop north of Phoenix; driver arrested
CORDES LAKES, Ariz. - Authorities say a driver was arrested after 162 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop in Cordes Lakes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on Aug. 15 when a trooper pulled over a 2012 Audi SUV along northbound Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction.
12news.com
Valley woman lost leg after being hit by suspected drunk driver. 15 months later, MCAO has yet to file charges
GLENDALE, Ariz. — More than a year after Kimberly Pero lost her left leg to an alleged drunk driver, the suspect has yet to be formally charged by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. “15 months, there is no excuse for that,” she told 12News Thursday night. “I did...
AZFamily
Man who killed Mesa store clerk over pack of cigarettes gets nearly 40 years in prison
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man convicted in the deadly shooting of a convenience store worker seven years ago will spend nearly four decades in prison. In January 2015, police say Apolinar Altamirano walked into a QuikTrip store in Mesa and tried to steal cigarettes. When an employee tried to stop him, Altamirano shot him. Grant Ronneback, 21, died as a result.
AZFamily
Chandler police shoot, kill ex-Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape woman
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
L.A. Weekly
Enrique Macias and Cesar Mier Dead, Kimball Pardini Arrested after Rollover Crash on U.S. 60 [Mesa, AZ]
Two Men Killed in Speeding Accident near Sossaman Road. Just before 3:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Sossaman Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a Mercedes Benz was speeding when they struck a pickup-truck. Upon impact, the pickup-truck rolled...
KTAR.com
Gilbert police looking for man who shot into unoccupied gas station
PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who shot into an unoccupied gas station last month. The incident happened on July 31 before 2:25 a.m. when a man walked up to the Shell gas station on Ray and Cooper roads and shot several rounds into the store, police said.
Comments / 1