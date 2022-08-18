Read full article on original website
Lee Jung-jae’s ‘Hunt’ Scores Second Weekend Win at Korea Box Office
“Hunt,” the period political thriller directed by “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, held top spot at the South Korea box office for the second weekend. “Nope” was the highest opener, landing in third spot. “Hunt,” made $5.68 million over the weekend, down 35% compared with its opening score a week earlier. After 12 days in cinemas, it has grossed $23.7 million in total. The film had its world premiere in Cannes where it received mixed reviews and criticism that the fact-based plot was too complicated for foreign audiences. Lee has since recut an international edition of the film, which will next show...
Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts Four Top OWN Execs (EXCLUSIVE)
Warner Bros. Discovery has let go of four top executives, including Karen Grant-Selma and Jennifer Giddens, at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Variety has learned exclusively. Grant-Selma serves as general counsel for the network, while Giddens is chief marketing officer. More from Variety. Additionally, Nicole Nichols, OWN’s executive vice president...
Inside the absurd groundbreaking for Sho, San Francisco's ostentatious club-restaurant
SFGATE local editor Alex Shultz's dispatch from Salesforce Park's future fine-dining spot.
