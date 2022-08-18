“Hunt,” the period political thriller directed by “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, held top spot at the South Korea box office for the second weekend. “Nope” was the highest opener, landing in third spot. “Hunt,” made $5.68 million over the weekend, down 35% compared with its opening score a week earlier. After 12 days in cinemas, it has grossed $23.7 million in total. The film had its world premiere in Cannes where it received mixed reviews and criticism that the fact-based plot was too complicated for foreign audiences. Lee has since recut an international edition of the film, which will next show...

WORLD ・ 32 MINUTES AGO