Former Angels manager Joe Maddon's life has changed a lot since he relieved by the franchise in June after a 27-29 start to the season. Maddon, who previously spent 33 years with the Angels' organization and served as a bench coach under former manager Mike Scioscia, told the Tampa Bay Times he has no love lost for the franchise but said the break up has severed all previous "affiliation" that he previously had with the Angels."It's like, once that happened, I dissolved my affiliation with them," Maddon said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. "There's no emotion anymore. There's...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO