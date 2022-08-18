Read full article on original website
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB・
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore
Maddon believes Trout, Ohtani need more help
Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said that stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani don't have enough support around them. "These guys can't do it alone, obviously," Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin on Friday. "It's the non-sexy stuff that has to get better. It's not just bright, shiny objects - they have that."
Former Angels manager Joe Maddon sounds off on Halos' front office
Former Angels manager Joe Maddon's life has changed a lot since he relieved by the franchise in June after a 27-29 start to the season. Maddon, who previously spent 33 years with the Angels' organization and served as a bench coach under former manager Mike Scioscia, told the Tampa Bay Times he has no love lost for the franchise but said the break up has severed all previous "affiliation" that he previously had with the Angels."It's like, once that happened, I dissolved my affiliation with them," Maddon said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. "There's no emotion anymore. There's...
theScore
Fried outduels deGrom as Braves take series from Mets
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried likes where the Atlanta Braves stand during this most recent hot streak — and how they competed against Jacob deGrom the NL East-leading New York Mets. “I think that’s a really good team over there," Fried said. “They play really consistent baseball night...
theScore
Phillies' Knebel ruled out for season, Dominguez placed on IL
Bad news for the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen. Corey Knebel's season is over after he was transferred to the 60-day injured list, while Seranthony Dominguez was placed on the 15-day IL with right triceps tendinitis, the club announced Sunday. Knebel has a tear in his right shoulder capsule, according to The...
theScore
Astros' Alvarez transported to hospital after feeling ill on field
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital in Atlanta after exiting the game on Friday due to illness, the team announced. Alvarez was removed from Friday's contest against the Braves in the fifth inning and immediately evaluated in the training room. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez...
Albert Pujols still plans to retire, even if he doesn't reach 700 HR mark by season's end
Amid a career renaissance at 42 years old, St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman Albert Pujols is also on the doorstep of baseball immortality. Nearing the end of August, Pujols is just eight home runs away from No. 700 for his career. However, the Cardinals' have only 43 games remaining, and the three-time MVP has stated all season long that 2022 would be his last.
theScore
Hader's struggles continue in latest meltdown vs. Nationals
Josh Hader is seemingly broken. The San Diego Padres closer had another terrible outing Friday, failing to record an out against the lowly Washington Nationals during a 6-3 loss. Hader entered the ninth inning with the game tied at three. He began his appearance by walking Victor Robles, then made...
theScore
Padres give struggling Hader break from closing
The San Diego Padres are giving struggling closer Josh Hader a break from the role, manager Bob Melvin said Saturday, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin. Melvin also added that the Padres will turn to a closer-by-committee approach as Hader looks to get back on track. Hader has failed to...
theScore
Angels reinstate Trout from injured list
The Los Angeles Angels reinstated star outfielder Mike Trout from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener in Detroit against the Tigers. Trout has been on the shelf since July 18 with an injury to his rib cage and upper back. The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in a game for the Angels since July 12.
theScore
MLB weekend best bets: Red Sox to rebound vs. Orioles
Red Sox (-110) @ Orioles (-110) The Red Sox are quietly playing some solid baseball, having won five of the last seven games - including three of four against division rivals like the New York Yankees and Orioles. They're in a good spot to keep the ball rolling against Jordan...
theScore
Mark DeRosa to manage Team USA at WBC
MLB Network analyst and former major-leaguer Mark DeRosa will manage Team USA at next year's World Baseball Classic, general manager Tony Reagins announced Friday, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. DeRosa made stops with eight clubs in his 16-year career. He posted a .751 OPS with 100 home runs and...
MLB・
theScore
Bulls' Drummond: 'I'll go down as the best rebounder ever'
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond believes he has already cemented himself as one of the best rebounders the league has ever seen - and there's more to come. "I think I'm already there," Drummond told CT Insider's Mike Anthony. "I'm on my way. By the time I retire, I'll go down as the best rebounder ever - if not already."
