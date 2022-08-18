ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 16

Michael Kowalczuk
3d ago

That's what he gets, that slide belongs to Bernie and him alone.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update

The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Barnes
Person
Homer
FanSided

Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers

The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#American Family Field#2022 Dodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Is Chase Field showing its age? And if it is, do the Arizona Diamondbacks care?

Like any other 24-year-old building that hasn’t undergone major renovation, Chase Field has shown its age this season. The retractable roof hasn’t worked as intended all summer. Multiple lights on the out-of-town scoreboards have been burned out for years. There have been issues with elevators and escalators. Sections of the lineup boards appeared blacked out at times. Fans in the upper deck have complained about a lack of air conditioning. It took a few weeks to repair a broken door near the team shop. And at one game in late July, the panels in center field were stuck open and every scoreboard in the building went dark.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux starting for Dodgers Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Max Muncy moves to the hot corner, Justin Turner takes over at designated hitter, Will Smith moves back behind the dish, and Austin Barnes takes a seat.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy