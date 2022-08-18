Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Cursed at a Heckler on His Recent Town hall EventTom HandyMineral Wells, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas artists honor the Uvalde victims with 21 murals they hope will help healing
The idea was not to forget the victims' faces, says the project's creator, which is why they are depicted in large murals. Artists from throughout Texas volunteered their time and talent.
Strangers rally to help Uvalde students return to school after mass shooting
Strangers are filling teachers' wish lists and more as students prepare to return to school.
nypressnews.com
Richardson teacher’s aide raises money for hometown of Uvalde
RICHARDSON, Texas — Frank Gomez has been a teacher’s aide at Wallace Elementary in Richardson ISD for twenty seven years. But the start of this school year will feel different. That’s because 350 miles away in his hometown of Uvalde, they’ll be starting school following an unbelievable tragedy....
KSAT 12
‘Letting the kids be kids’: San Antonio FC players host free kids soccer clinic in Uvalde
As part of helping the city of Uvalde in its healing process, Spurs Sports and Entertainment and San Antonio FC held a free clinic Thursday for the Uvalde youth soccer league. San Antonio FC players and staff made the 90-mile trek to Uvalde to conduct the clinic for about 250 young athletes.
epbusinessjournal.com
Eagle Pass Attorney Priscilla Puente-Chacon Named a 2022 Rising Star by SuperLawyers.com
(Press Release) Priscilla Puente-Chacon, founder and managing partner of the Law Offices of Priscilla Puente-Chacon, PLLC of Eagle Pass, Texas has been named a 2022 Rising Star by SuperLawyer.com. SuperLawyers.com annually selects attorneys in each state of the United States as Rising Stars and Super Lawyers based on a patented...
KTLO
Uvalde residents petition assault weapon sales in the city
(UVALDE, Texas) — Uvalde residents, including families of Robb Elementary School shooting victims, have signed and sent a petition against assault weapons to Randy Klein, the owner of Oasis Outback, the local sporting goods store where the gunman retrieved the AR-15 he used to shoot at the school. ABC...
MedCity News
I ran a mental health clinic in Uvalde. Now I support a new approach
More than 20 years ago, I helped Uvalde (Texas) Community Hospital establish and operate an outpatient mental health clinic. In the wake of the tragic school shooting there on May 24, the town’s residents desperately need help dealing with the after-effects of the trauma. People exposed to trauma are at high risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and other behavioral health conditions that can severely impact their lives. Yet the rural community two hours West of San Antonio suffers from the same shortage of mental health professionals affecting rural areas across the country.
hppr.org
Millions of dollars have been sent to Uvalde. Why are shooting survivors struggling financially?
In the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in May, millions of dollars support flowed into Uvalde to support the community as it recovered from the tragedy. In addition to $14 million in private donations for affected families, Gov. Greg Abbott set aside $6.5 million in state funds for mental health resources for residents.
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
epbusinessjournal.com
2022 State of the Port of Eagle Pass to be held August 25th
The City of Eagle Pass and the Eagle Pass International Bridge System will host the 2022 State of the Port of Eagle Pass on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the City of Eagle Pass International Center for Trade, 3295 Bob Rogers Drive, Eagle Pass, Texas, announced Homero Balderas, General Manager of the Eagle Pass International Bridge System.
news4sanantonio.com
Civil Rights organization to send nearly half-a-million dollars to Uvalde shooting victims
UVALDE, Texas - The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, will deliver nearly $500,000 to the families of the Uvalde shooting victims Saturday. The nation's oldest and largest Latino Civil Rights organization will meet with the families to distribute the funds, raised in a national campaign called "Pray for Texas."
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
KSAT 12
Poison’s Bret Michaels offers Uvalde victims’ families free tickets to Sunday’s concert at Alamodome
UVALDE, Texas – The front man for the 80s rock band Poison has offered free tickets to Sunday’s show at the Alamodome for families of the Uvalde Robb Elementary School shooting victims. Bret Michaels extended the offer after an interview with Uvalde Radio’s Robert Miguel. “There’s not...
devinenews.com
Bring on the rain… 2.4 inches+
Getting a little rain this Monday morning…2.4 inches was a Godsend as of this writing. Don’t know how long its gonna last, but we could stand it for a week or so. Had to add a Bailiff at the old Courthouse due to the addition of new courtrooms at the Annex. Also had to add a position for the County Clerk to keep up with the demand in her office. Good thing is that she has a fund that replenishes and will pay for the position.
Bandera Bulletin
Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road
An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday
EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
devinenews.com
Experts coming to survey “likely” tornado damage in Moore, Frio￼
After many months of severe drought, the skies opened up and rain came pouring down this Monday, August 15. Unfortunately, it brought winds and rotation with it, causing damage to a couple of homes in Moore. NWS experts will be out to look at some of the worst damages on Wednesday, and said it was “likely” a tornado, though unconfirmed at this point.
KENS 5
Burned body found off rural road southeast of Bandera
Two people who were looking for lost property made the discovery. The body is so decomposed that a speculation on the I.D. cannot be made.
