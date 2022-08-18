ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

nypressnews.com

Richardson teacher’s aide raises money for hometown of Uvalde

RICHARDSON, Texas — Frank Gomez has been a teacher’s aide at Wallace Elementary in Richardson ISD for twenty seven years. But the start of this school year will feel different. That’s because 350 miles away in his hometown of Uvalde, they’ll be starting school following an unbelievable tragedy....
RICHARDSON, TX
KTLO

Uvalde residents petition assault weapon sales in the city

(UVALDE, Texas) — Uvalde residents, including families of Robb Elementary School shooting victims, have signed and sent a petition against assault weapons to Randy Klein, the owner of Oasis Outback, the local sporting goods store where the gunman retrieved the AR-15 he used to shoot at the school. ABC...
UVALDE, TX
MedCity News

I ran a mental health clinic in Uvalde. Now I support a new approach

More than 20 years ago, I helped Uvalde (Texas) Community Hospital establish and operate an outpatient mental health clinic. In the wake of the tragic school shooting there on May 24, the town’s residents desperately need help dealing with the after-effects of the trauma. People exposed to trauma are at high risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and other behavioral health conditions that can severely impact their lives. Yet the rural community two hours West of San Antonio suffers from the same shortage of mental health professionals affecting rural areas across the country.
UVALDE, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

2022 State of the Port of Eagle Pass to be held August 25th

The City of Eagle Pass and the Eagle Pass International Bridge System will host the 2022 State of the Port of Eagle Pass on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the City of Eagle Pass International Center for Trade, 3295 Bob Rogers Drive, Eagle Pass, Texas, announced Homero Balderas, General Manager of the Eagle Pass International Bridge System.
EAGLE PASS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
devinenews.com

Bring on the rain… 2.4 inches+

Getting a little rain this Monday morning…2.4 inches was a Godsend as of this writing. Don’t know how long its gonna last, but we could stand it for a week or so. Had to add a Bailiff at the old Courthouse due to the addition of new courtrooms at the Annex. Also had to add a position for the County Clerk to keep up with the demand in her office. Good thing is that she has a fund that replenishes and will pay for the position.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road

An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday

EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
EAGLE PASS, TX
devinenews.com

Experts coming to survey “likely” tornado damage in Moore, Frio￼

After many months of severe drought, the skies opened up and rain came pouring down this Monday, August 15. Unfortunately, it brought winds and rotation with it, causing damage to a couple of homes in Moore. NWS experts will be out to look at some of the worst damages on Wednesday, and said it was “likely” a tornado, though unconfirmed at this point.
MOORE, TX
