How Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Feels About Playing In Little League Classic
Sunday night won’t be an ordinary baseball game for the Red Sox and the Orioles. Boston and Baltimore are slated to meet in the 2022 Major League Baseball Little League Classic. The sixth annual event will take place in Williamsport, Penn., where the Little League World Series has been held every year since 1947.
Red Sox’s Alex Cora Relives Childhood Memories At Little League Classic
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are taking part in the sixth annual Major League Baseball Little League Classic on Sunday, giving reason for players and coaches to relive some of their best baseball memories. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was one of those who recalled the important role...
Red Sox Share Awesome Throwback Photos Before Little League Classic
The Red Sox on Sunday will take part in one of the coolest events Major League Baseball has to offer. Boston and the Baltimore Orioles will wrap up their three-game series in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic. First held in 2017, the fun-filled event is held annually in Williamsport, Penn., the long-running site of the Little League World Series.
Yardbarker
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
2 NBA players with local ties call Celtics’ locker room ‘the worst’ in the league
"I would say, ‘That’s a really [expletive] high school locker room.'" Dating back to the days of the Boston Garden, visiting NBA players have disliked the visiting locker room when they’ve faced the Celtics. Now in the TD Garden, that remains to be the case. Bucks guard...
Kendrick Bourne’s days with New England Patriots may be limited after sitting out Week 2 preseason game
Despite not having a bonafide alpha No. 1 wide receiver, the New England Patriots have a fair amount of wide
Patriots player's son takes first steps at Gillette Stadium
FOXBORO -- A special moment happened at Gillette Stadium after Friday's pre-season game. Player Mack Wilson's son took his first steps on the field.The proud dad tweeted out a video of the moment after the game against the Panthers. Wilson is a linebacker and this is his first season with New England.
Boston Globe
In 2013, Mike Uva couldn’t catch a break so he created one. Now he’s a freelance sports reporter for Ch. 4
To Ch. 4 sports viewers, Mike Uva is a new face. But to him, the Boston sports scene has a lifetime’s worth of familiarity. All that’s new to him is the fulfillment of a dream. Uva recently joined the Ch. 4 sports department in a freelance role, filling...
NESN
Boston, MA
