Indianapolis, IN

IMPD investigates deadly shooting on west side

By Luther Johnson
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for answers after a shooting on the city’s west side.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the report of a person shot in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road, not far from the intersection of Jackson Street and South High School Road.

Map of where shooting victim was found.

There they found a person who had been shot and IMPD has confirmed that he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Henry Kollie.

At this time, IMPD has asked anyone with information about this shooting to reach out to police.

Those who do know something can called Detective Chris Higgins at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS anonymously.

