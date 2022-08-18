ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff’s department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS

