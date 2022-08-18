Read full article on original website
Lottery Draw winning numbers August 19th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4 MIDDAY
Here are the winning numbers for today’s lottery numbers. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff’s department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
State Board of Education approves five new early learning collaboratives to serve pre-K 4-year-olds
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education voted to add five new early learning collaboratives to the current list of 30 to provide high-quality early childhood education pre-K programs to 4-year-old students. This ELC expansion is made possible by $5.9 million in state funds to be used...
