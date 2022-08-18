ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 4

Bill Johnson
3d ago

What makes you think people are going to slow down because of speed bumps. The roads are already one big speed bump.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
City
Lorain, OH
WKYC

Flood advisory in effect for Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — A flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Cuyahoga County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The advisory was issued Sunday at around 11 a.m. and is in effect...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Calming#Pilot#Traffic Accident#Broadview Storer Avenue#East 120th
WKYC

New In Town: Jason Mikell visits Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym

CLEVELAND — They say in a typical summer thunderstorm, cloud tops can grow up to 60,000 feet, and with a bird's eye view that can be quite a fantastic. However, what about climbing to new heights? I decided to try my hand at a new adventure in Ohio City with a historic footprint, visiting Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man dies in overnight I-90 crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash on I-90 West at West 41st Street in Cleveland. He has since been identified as Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The crash happened at around 1 a.m. when...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Beachwood cameras are reading license plates. What to know

Beachwood, Ohio, has installed 31 new cameras throughout the city that can capture drivers' license plates to catch criminals and deter crime. The readers have high-speed cameras that can snap motorists' visible license plates. They also track the time, date and location they were seen. If that information matches what's on police's "hot list," officers are alerted.
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy