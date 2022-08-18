Read full article on original website
Bill Johnson
3d ago
What makes you think people are going to slow down because of speed bumps. The roads are already one big speed bump.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
wksu.org
Cleveland begins installing speed tables to slow down drivers on neighborhood streets
Cleveland has installed the first of more than a dozen speed tables to slow down drivers on residential streets. Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council members showed off the first rubberized speed table – which resembles a wider, flatter speed bump – on Corlett Avenue in the Union-Miles neighborhood.
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
Mission Possible: A “smart” Lake Erie attracts jobs to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — How do you make Lake Erie “smart”? The Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) set out to do just that. Inspired by smart cities where you can get real-time traffic updates or find a parking space on your phone, they wondered… 'what could the lake tell us?'
Slow down! Where 10 radar signs can now be found in CLE
The City of Cleveland has finished installing 10 strategically placed radar signs across the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
RTA’S Waterfront line will remain shut down through the Brown’s season
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular way into the city to avoid traffic and parking will once again be unavailable to Browns fans this season as service on the RTA’s Waterfront Line will remain suspended. RTA shut the line down at about this time last year, due to safety...
Portage County's PARTA launches 'Polly the Trolley' bus in Kent as part of new service
KENT, Ohio — A new mode of transportation with a classic twist is up and running in Portage County. On Friday in Kent, the Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority (PARTA) held a ribbon cutting introducing "Polly the Trolley," the first of a new series of trolley buses. “We’re really...
Flood advisory in effect for Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND — A flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Cuyahoga County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The advisory was issued Sunday at around 11 a.m. and is in effect...
New ideas for Cleveland lakefront ‘land bridge’ proposed by Green Ribbon Coalition, Big Creek Connects
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two small nonprofits that have influenced debates over the future of the city’s lakefront are back in front of civic and elected leaders with new ideas about how to reconfigure the Ohio 2 Shoreway around Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River. The Green Ribbon Coalition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Car splits in half, catches on fire in fatal overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and several others were injured in a serious overnight crash on I-90 on the city of Cleveland’s West side. According to first responders, the crash on I-90 was first reported after the West 41st Street exit just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
New In Town: Jason Mikell visits Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym
CLEVELAND — They say in a typical summer thunderstorm, cloud tops can grow up to 60,000 feet, and with a bird's eye view that can be quite a fantastic. However, what about climbing to new heights? I decided to try my hand at a new adventure in Ohio City with a historic footprint, visiting Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym.
Man dies in overnight I-90 crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash on I-90 West at West 41st Street in Cleveland. He has since been identified as Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The crash happened at around 1 a.m. when...
Vehicle splits in half in deadly Cleveland crash
A stretch of I-90 in Cleveland was closed early Friday morning for several hours in both directions, but has since reopened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Party gone wrong: Crowd surrounds RTA bus, climbing on roof outside Cleveland night club
Partygoers spilled into the streets and surrounded the bus, even dancing on top of the roof, which was all caught on video.
Beachwood cameras are reading license plates. What to know
Beachwood, Ohio, has installed 31 new cameras throughout the city that can capture drivers' license plates to catch criminals and deter crime. The readers have high-speed cameras that can snap motorists' visible license plates. They also track the time, date and location they were seen. If that information matches what's on police's "hot list," officers are alerted.
3 dead, 5 injured after 5 separate shootings in Cleveland over 13 hour period
Clevelanders are demanding peace after a string of deadly shootings. In less than thirteen hours Friday into Saturday, three people were killed and five others were injured in five separate shootings.
cleveland19.com
Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
3 fatal shootings in Cleveland over past 24 hours: Timeline of shootings
CLEVELAND — There has been a violent start to the weekend in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Three individuals died following separate shootings across Cleveland between Friday and Saturday morning. Here is a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland council president cracks down on illegal gatherings after 5 shot at party
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It shouldn’t happen in your neighborhood: properties hosting after hours parties. A young man recently loss his life at one of these events on Cleveland’s East Side. “There have been other reports about illegal gathering at that location,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin...
Cleveland Wing Week flying in next month
In celebration of the humble chicken wing, Cleveland Wing Week is back in action starting next month.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 4