ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Zeeland West hungry for more as the Dux enter 2022

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fjDH_0hLQt5Py00

“We’re working for now. We’re not worried about last year or the year before or ten years ago,” said Zeeland West Head Coach John Shilito.

Zeeland West Football is playing for today.

“We’ve got a lot of special talent on this team. We have guys up front that are doing the things they’re suppose to. With our offense, it’s everyone does their job and we score touchdowns. We have a lot of guys that can get a lot of jobs done and I’m just excited for that,” said senior quarterback Trevor Wallar.

Last season the Dux went 6-3. Finishing 2nd in the OK green, but did extend their playoff appearance streak to 12 straight years.

“We’ve always played against pretty good football teams and our schedule has consistently been challenging. And so for us, we’re a day to day program. But the challenge of our schedule has, we’re either going to grow or it’s not going to work out well,” said Shilito.

West's two regular season loses were to Muskegon and Mona Shores. Two games they’ve already got marked on the schedule.

“They got the best of us last year and they’re our conference, so it’d be great to take one or two of those. You know, we’ve got a few really big ones (games) right off the bat. Mostly trying to get as much out of those as we can and seeing how much those can help us later on in the playoffs,” said senior lineman Luke Hulsman.

The Dux return a core group of players from 2021, including quarterback Trevor Wallar, and Coach Shil-eh-toe says their speed will be huge for them.

“As for as things that can be a plus for us, you just talked to a second year quarterback. Anytime we start a second year quarterback, that’s a plus for us. And our other plus is that we do have a lot of speed. Our track team was Division 1 state champions last year, and all four of our backs were running on relays on that team. And so we do have a lot of speed and some speed on defense too,” said Shilito.

The guys say they’re trying not to get too focused on the playoffs but know how important it would be to continue their streak of making it to the post season.

“It would mean a ton, obviously. We’re still a little bit a ways from that, but we will be 100% focused on that when it comes around,” said Wallar.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Zeeland, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
Zeeland, MI
Football
WZZM 13

North Muskegon hopes to 'run the table' in 2022

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — The high school football season is almost here, and the North Muskegon High School football team thinks big things are ahead in 2022. "I think they are going to see a lot of speed," North Muskegon head coach Larry Witham said. "I think they are going to see a lot of kids that are very enthusiastic about playing. We fly around to the ball on offense and defense. I think they are going to find a lot of kids having fun together and that's what high school football is all about."
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
townbroadcast.com

Kyle Pitcher leaving to direct Rockford orchestra

Pitcher returned to Wayland in the fall of 2021 to succeed Karen Nofsinger as orchestra instructor and director after teaching at the Goshen, Ind., school system. He graduated from Western Michigan University and was the bassist for a folk group at WMU. Wayland High School graduate Kyle Pitcher came back...
ROCKFORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#American Football#Zeeland West Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek

Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Grand Haven Boardwalk transforms into art gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Haven Boardwalk, near the marina area, will be transformed into an art gallery tomorrow! “Art on the Riverfront” is an outdoor, juried art show taking place from 10am until 5pm. The exhibit will showcase the works of accomplished regional artists in a variety of media such as painting, sculpture, photography, glass, wood, metal, pottery and jewelry. The event is free to the public and attendees can vote for their favorite artist through the People’s Choice Award!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy