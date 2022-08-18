Most of us have been driving cars since we were teenagers. We don’t know about you, but we can’t even imagine living without our cars. The unfortunate truth, however, is that our car can fail us every now and then. Mark Compson with T&A Auto Service knows how frustrating it can be when your car breaks down just when you need it the most. That’s why he wants to be your new friend to go-to for auto repairs. And knowing him and his team couldn’t come at a more convenient time, just when we are getting ready to resume the Back to School routine and are sending our older kids off to college with a car of their own.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO