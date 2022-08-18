Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
First year teacher grants help get items for classrooms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While school is underway for many teachers across KELOLAND, teachers in the Sioux Falls School District starts classes next week. The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation is making sure first year teachers are starting the year off right. In just over a week,...
KELOLAND TV
Celebrating families with a back-to-school fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizers and families gathered near the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls Saturday for a back-to-school fair titled “Celebrating Families.”. “This is my Christmas in August,” said Darcy Jensen, executive director of Prairie View Prevention Services. Prairie View Prevention Services of...
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
KELOLAND TV
Will United Childcare and Preschool be the tip of the sword?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than five decades, United Childcare and Preschool has provided care for children in the Sioux Falls community. On September 30, that care will stop and sixty children are searching for new child care and preschool options. In a news release announcing the closing, United Childcare and Preschool board president Jim Gray cited difficulties finding professional staff at a cost the organization could afford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Free back-to-school event prepares families for new school year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday Celebrating Families Back-To-School Fair was back in action at St. Joseph Cathedral School in Sioux Falls. The event featured giveaways for several needed back-to-school items such as socks, underwear, bike helmets, and much more. Prairie View Prevention Services Executive Director Darcy Jensen has...
KELOLAND TV
Preparing for flu season early
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As summer starts to wind down, it is time to start preparing for flu season. With kids going back to school, it’s not too early to start thinking about getting your flu vaccine. Pharmacists at CVS say they have flu vaccines ready and available for the community.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Pride calls Catholic School System policies ‘harmful’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride, an advocacy group for LGBTQIA+, says new human sexuality policies adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls are “harmful” and “hostile.”. In a news release issued Friday, Sioux Falls Pride says “these rules are set up in...
KELOLAND TV
National Fentanyl Prevention Day to be recognized Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention Day. Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Only two milligrams is a potentially lethal dose. An estimated 107 thousand people in the US...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
KELOLAND TV
New haircuts give students confidence boost
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-school events have been happening all over the state, but this weekend a unique one will take place in downtown Sioux Falls. 5 Star Cutz N Salon wants to make sure students not only have the supplies they need to return to class but the style too.
Madison Daily Leader
New Bethel CEO has big dreams for organization
Growing up in the Chester area and learning about health care from the bottom up shape the way Jeremiah Schneider, the new CEO and administrator at Bethel Lutheran Home, approaches his new job responsibilities. “The main reason I took this type of position is to give employees a voice,” he...
KELOLAND TV
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
T&A Auto Service back-to-school 20-point inspection special
Most of us have been driving cars since we were teenagers. We don’t know about you, but we can’t even imagine living without our cars. The unfortunate truth, however, is that our car can fail us every now and then. Mark Compson with T&A Auto Service knows how frustrating it can be when your car breaks down just when you need it the most. That’s why he wants to be your new friend to go-to for auto repairs. And knowing him and his team couldn’t come at a more convenient time, just when we are getting ready to resume the Back to School routine and are sending our older kids off to college with a car of their own.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicide investigation; Search for persons of interest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend shooting on the east side of Sioux Falls has now turned into a homicide investigation. Police are asking for...
Siouxland woman faces child endangerment charges after allegedly driving under the influence
A Siouxland woman was arrested for an incident where she was reportedly recklessly driving.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: One killed in Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a weekend shooing in Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a subject that had been shot around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20
Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
KELOLAND TV
Final Hydrant Block Party held Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One Sioux Falls neighborhood is not letting the summer season end without a good party. The city of Sioux Falls held its final Hydrant Block Party of the summer. Family members of all ages took part in the fun. Several city departments helped put...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Attempt to exchange goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a person attempted to sell a phone and the potential buyer stole it. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the person who wanted to sell the phone found the potential buyer on Facebook. The two people agreed to meet at a gas station around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, when the potential buyer grabbed the phone, ran, and jumped into a car. The victim apparently saw a gun in the suspect’s car before it drove off.
Comments / 0