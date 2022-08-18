ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

15-month-old girl missing, last seen in Marquette Park

CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl has been missing since Sunday morning and is believed to be endangered, according to Chicago police. The child, identified as London Ligon, was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park. The 15-month-old goes by the nickname...
CHICAGO, IL
Police: Reckless driving kills 2 in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond. Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue. Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond,...
HAMMOND, IN
20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night

A person was killed and 19 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night. One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300...
5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female...
CHICAGO, IL
