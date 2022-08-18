Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022Jordan MendiolaChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Suspect charged in shooting that left one man dead, another wounded in Park Manor
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged with shooting two men in Park Manor back in June. Colby Aiknes, 34, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
8-year-old girl gets special birthday her father was saving for before he was fatally shot on CTA
CHICAGO — It was a bittersweet birthday for 8-year-old Aaliyah Moon. The young girl said the only thing missing today was her father, who she lost in a senseless shooting two weeks ago on the CTA. The video featured is from a previous report. It’s difficult to not tear...
15-month-old girl missing, last seen in Marquette Park
CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl has been missing since Sunday morning and is believed to be endangered, according to Chicago police. The child, identified as London Ligon, was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park. The 15-month-old goes by the nickname...
Wauconda High School student charged after bringing loaded handgun to school: officials
WAUCONDA, Ill. — A student at Wauconda High School has been charged after officials said he brought a loaded handgun to school earlier this week. The student, a male juvenile whose name and age has not been released, was arrested Thursday. He faces three counts of felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Police: Reckless driving kills 2 in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond. Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue. Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond,...
20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night
A person was killed and 19 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night. One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300...
5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female...
Body recovered from Lake Michigan days after man allegedly fell off boat near Chicago’s ‘Playpen’
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man’s body was recovered from Lake Michigan Saturday, according to Chicago police. The body was recovered in the 1000-block of North Lake Shore Drive just after 5:00 p.m. The person’s identity has not been released. The discovery comes days after a person went...
Are there Chicago Outfit ties to 5th skeleton found in Lake Mead’s potential watery mob graveyard?
CHICAGO (WLS) — Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, once considered a satellite city of the Chicago Outfit. The coroner there told the I-Team they have nothing new on identifications of any of the five skeletons that have turned up as the waterline goes down.
Metra Union Pacific North service halted after train hits pedestrian near Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Metra train hit a pedestrian Thursday afternoon near Highland Park. Metra said inbound and outbound Union Pacific North line trains were halted near Highland Park after the accident as of shortly before 6 p.m., and riders should expect extensive delays. By about 7:20 p.m., one...
Golden Knights parachute team practice for Chicago Air & Water Show performance
CHICAGO (WLS) — The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team is gearing up to put on quite a show this weekend at the Chicago Air and Water Show. The crew is zipped up, strapped in and ready for their final practice. “Oh my stomach is fine. It’s just my...
Chicago weather: Severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain possible this weekend | LIVE radar
CHICAGO (WLS) — The Chicago area could see some severe storms this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Several waves of showers and storms will move through the area Saturday, NWS said. A few storms could become strong or severe on Saturday afternoon and night, especially for areas south of the Interstate 80.
