Ann Arbor, MI

Report: Michigan football to add former five-star as grad transfer

By Isaiah Hole
 3 days ago
If at first you don’t succeed, keep trying until you get your recruit of choice — even if it takes a good five years.

It looks like that could be the case for Michigan football when it comes to a former five-star EDGE prospect in Eyabi Anoma, a player the Wolverines coveted badly, but lost out on to Alabama. Hailing from Michigan feeder school Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy — a school that has given the Wolverines Blake Corum, Nikhai Hill-Green, Derrick Moore, and assistant head coach Biff Poggi, among others — Anoma was a primary focus of the staff’s 2017 satellite camp tour, with the stop at Bowie State in Bowie, Maryland.

Still, Anoma ended up being a white whale missed out on. He committed to Alabama, but transferred out, having ventured to Houston, before being dismissed for violation of team rules and ultimately transferring to Tennessee-Martin in 2020. He entered the NCAA transfer portal yet again on Monday.

Now here’s where things get interesting: On3’s Anthony Broome reports that it appears that Michigan will finally land Anoma — a good five years after the courtship ended.

Anoma is in the Michigan student directory, indicating that this is likely a done deal, and that he has been accepted.

PFF gave Anoma an overall 72.3 grade for the 2021 season, and he had seven sacks for UT-Martin. He played sparingly in his freshman year at Alabama and did not appear for Houston.

As a recruit, Anoma was the No. 3 player in the country, regardless of position, according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings. If he is in the fold, it will give Michigan football yet another option at pass rusher, as the program looks to replace the production lost by No. 2 overall NFL draft pick Aidan Hutchinson and second-round pick David Ojabo. If he does transfer in, he’ll be the third high-profile incoming transfer, with Olu Oluwatimi coming from Virginia and Cam Goode arriving from UCF.

Stay tuned as more info becomes available.

