ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Circuit Court judge temporarily upholds abortion injunction

By Elle Meyers
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPBHT_0hLQsbLe00

A hearing over the right to an abortion in Michigan is still going on, but the headline Wednesday night is that a temporary retraining order blocking the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban by county prosecutors is still in effect until an Oakland County Circuit Court judge rules on a broader preliminary injunction.

“I just signed an order moments ago just in light of the fact that this hearing will probably continue into tomorrow just based on the timing of the witness testimony– that the temporary restraining order, that was issued on Aug. 1 as well as continued Aug. 3, remains in full force and effect until this court can issue a ruling following this hearing," said Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham.

Cunningham made that announcement at the start of Wednesday’s hearing. The order prevents county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s abortion ban, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has argued is unconstitutional. Lawyers from the state argued just that on Wednesday.

"There is no greater violation of bodily integrity that I can think of than for the criminal law enforcement authority of the state of Michigan to come to a person that is pregnant and say you must- despite any health risks, despite any physical, psychological, despite the advice from your physician, despite any conditions you may have– you must remain pregnant under pain of potential prosecution," said Michigan Assistant Attorney General Linus Banghart-Linn.

David Kallman, a lawyer representing the two prosecuting attorneys arguing for Michigan’s 1931 abortion law to take effect, which includes Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka, said Wednesday that the lawsuit sets a dangerous precedent.

“It’s our position, your honor, that to allow the governor to continue this lawsuit– to change, repeal, nullify or amend–pick your word, this valid statute without jurisdiction is a process that puts all Michigan statutes at risk," said Kallman. "And to allow this lawsuit would open the floodgates to allow future governors to challenge or repeal any future statute that they don’t like."

Judge Cunningham also heard from witnesses like Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian and Dr. Lisa Harris with Michigan Medicine.

The court will reconvene on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. We’ll continue following this story as it develops.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy