Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
ARREST ON HIGHWAY 80 IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY DURING TRESPASSING INVESTIGATION
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 7:10 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Tracey Cottongim, 52 of Willow Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Deputies were dispatched to a...
wnky.com
KSP investigating fatal motorcycle accident in McCreary County
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. – One man has died following an accident involving a motorcycle and semitrailer. Kentucky State Police Post 11 responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 17. Authorities stated the accident occurred on KY-92 West at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County.
clayconews.com
COMPLAINT OF THEFT IN PROGRESS LEADS TO ARREST IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (August 20, 2022) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting via social media that on Wednesday, August 11th, 2022 at approximately 10:50 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Whitehead arrested Terry Jones, 52 of Charlie Sizemore Road.
clayconews.com
FATAL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 92 IN McCREARY COUNTY
WHITLEY CITY, KY - According to a Kentucky State Police Post 11 press release, KSP London Post responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred just after 1:15 P.M. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The accident occurred on KY 92 West at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County. Through a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman indicted in Wayne County
A Russell Springs woman was indicted by a Wayne County grand jury this week. According to Z93 in Monticello, Chelsey Andrew of Russell Springs was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. Andrew was one of 26 indicted on charges from the Wayne County...
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
clayconews.com
Man Wanted on Warrants of Arrest found with Methamphetamine, Taken into Custody at Safety Checkpoint in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Albert Paul Chandler age 59 of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London early Friday morning August 19, 2022 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred on KY 229 at the intersection of KY 1189 approximately...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakercountry.com
RSPD works two-car collision on 127 Thursday morning
A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. The collision occurred at 7:17 Thursday morning just north of Voils Road off Highway 127. According to police, a 2004 Nissan Murano operated by 25-year-old Ciara Rodriguez of Jamestown was struck by a 2002 Buick LeSabre operated by 18-year-old Tristen McQueary of Russell Springs.
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
z93country.com
Man Arrested after theft of a Mower
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
clayconews.com
KSP TROOPER ASSISTS IN ARREST OF THEFT SUSPECT IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting via social media that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 12:00 P.M., Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Roger Smith, 42 of Ham Hollow Road. The arrest occurred on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investigation underway after man found dead in Oak Ridge home
Oak Ridge Police Department and the TBI are investigating an apparent homicide after police responded to a home on Thursday where they found a man dead inside.
Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Monday, August 8, a Silver Alert was issued for Whaley. That following Wednesday, the TBI reported they found the car they […]
wymt.com
Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
WTVQ
Police looking for suspects who broke into Nancy Pharmacy
NANCY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a break-in at Nancy Pharmacy. On Aug. 9 at 1:41 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm at the pharmacy where they found the front of the business broken into and several items taken. Surveillance footage was taken from the pharmacy and a nearby business of the possible suspects.
clayconews.com
London, Kentucky Man taken into Custody after fleeing Police on Interstate 75 found with Drugs
LONDON, KY (August 17, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier arrested Gregory Savion Sartin age 20 of Hawk Creek, London on Wednesday afternoon August 17, 2022 approximately 12:35 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 at exit 38 near London after Deputy...
2 Kentucky State police, 1 former trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.
wchstv.com
Federal jury indicts two Ky. troopers, former trooper in alleged excessive force case
LONDON, Ky. (WCHS) — Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and a former trooper have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the investigation of an alleged excessive force case and coverup. Trooper Jeremy Elliotte, 28, and former trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, are charged with willfully...
Comments / 1