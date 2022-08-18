ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burned body found on sidewalk in South LA, prompting death investigation

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A burned body was found Friday in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered on a sidewalk where firefighters were sent to the 300 block of West 88th Street about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
