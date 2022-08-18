Read full article on original website
GD.W.
3d ago
Oh WOW!! I really like her. Who as beautiful as she and an a very Professional Artist. I loved had she played that Part. I GIVE HER a (A )
Reply(1)
3
Maria Blalock
2d ago
thanks for all the great memories of playing Quinn. she was a great character for the show. May many more wonderful success you will have. but we will miss Quinn the most she was the queen of bold and the beautiful.
Reply
3
Maureen Healy
3d ago
please say it isn't so! I watched you on GH and now what will I do? I will miss you and your sometimes quirky characters! Good luck with your pottery venture and keep us posted on where we can watch you again!❤️🌹🙏
Reply
2
Related
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
Where Has Katie Logan Been On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Katie Logan (Heather Tom) from "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to matters of the heart. As many times as she's given Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) a second, third, and even fourth chance in their relationship together, he's managed to break her heart more times than anyone can count. That's because he's always had a hard time giving her the support she's needed, especially when she's had so much emotional instability over the years.
SheKnows
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
Is Lawrence Saint-Victor Leaving THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL?
The news that Rena Sofer would be exiting as THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Quinn at the end of the month has viewers worried about the future of her leading man, Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), with the soap. But B&B fans can rest easy because it appears that Saint-Victor will be sticking around with the soap!
RELATED PEOPLE
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
Who Fathered Donna Logan's Son On The Bold And The Beautiful?
In 2008, actor Texas Battle began portraying the role of Marcus Walton on "The Bold and the Beautiful." The young man surprised Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) at Storm Logan's funeral by dressing up as a cater waiter and presenting her with a birth certificate that stated she was his mother (via Soap Central). A shocked Donna admitted that she had given him up for adoption as a teenager, and the two began to form a relationship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast
If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. Article continues below...
How Zende Became A Forrester On The Bold And The Beautiful
Zende Forrester Dominguez was originally introduced to "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2001 as a small child — though that wasn't always his name. The character was originally played by child actor Daniel Smith, before being rapidly aged in 2015 (via Soaps in Depth). From there Rome Flynn took on the role until 2017 when the character was written off the show. In 2020, Delon de Metz reprised the role and has portrayed Zende ever since.
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Reveals The Secret Behind Her Walking Dead Collapse
"General Hospital's" Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is having one of the worst years imaginable. Besides the never-ending eternal battle for Little Wiley, Willow also suffered a tragic loss. Her mother, Harmony Miller, (Inga Cadranel) passed away after being struck by Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) vehicle (via Soap Opera Network). Much of Willow's tenure in Port Charles has featured unimaginable pain, with the lone exception being her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and their son, Wiley. However, for the first time in a long time, things were looking up for Willow. It appeared as if the light at the end of a torturous tunnel was finally flickering through when she learned she was pregnant (via Showbiz CheatSheet).
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Rena Sofer is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital fans want her back as Lois Cerillo
Rena Softer fans want her to return to General Hospital. General Hospital fans have been discussing for some time on social media how they want Rena Sofer to return as Lois Cerrillo. Now that the actress has left The Bold and the Beautiful and her character Quinn Fuller behind GH fans are once more hoping she will come back to Port Charles. According to Soap Hub Sofer tweeted that her last day on the soap was Friday August 5.
SheKnows
Look at What Happened When General Hospital’s Laura Wright Asked Wes Ramsey to Take Her Picture — Plus, the All-Time Best From Her Photo Shoots
Even a simple task can lead to very funny business. You know how there are some people who can make you laugh without even trying? Wes Ramsey would appear to be one of those people for his girlfriend and former castmate, Laura Wright. Earlier this week, the General Hospital leading...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Mishael Morgan Leaving Again?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Mishael Morgan's status with the show after rumors circulate she's leaving again.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
169K+
Followers
25K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 22