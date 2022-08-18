Read full article on original website
KLTV
Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been injured after being shot by an officer in Troup. Sgt. Larry Christian said deputies were dispatched to assist Troup Police with “an urgent manner” shortly after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of South Railroad Street. Christian said they later learned someone had been shot and it was not a law enforcement officer.
Man injured in Troup officer-involved shooting was planning to shoot up area, police says
UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. The man was planning to shoot up the area and hurt people at a local business, said Troup Police Chief Pat Hendrix. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went to the residence. […]
KLTV
Tire Fire Upshur County
Stephen Mclemore of Arklatex Tire Processing knows about the environmental dangers of tire fires and is trying to bring public awareness to a fight that is difficult to win. Students at Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy High School are preparing to kick off their 32nd annual pantry raid. Suspect...
Man pleads guilty to concealing body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mesquite man pleaded guilty to concealing a body that was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County, and accepted a 12 year prison sentence. The body of Ladarron Perkins was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property in July 2021. Officials […]
Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
KLTV
Man gets 12 years in connection with body found in Van Zandt County shallow grave
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Mesquite man has pleaded guilty to helping conceal the body of a man found murdered in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County in August of 2021. Roger Deloss McCasland, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence in Judge Chris Martin’s court on Tuesday. As part of the plea, McCasland accepted a 12-year prison sentence.
Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests
Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
Police Seek Four Women Suspected of Stealing Credit Cards at Stores in Tyler, Texas
Police are currently looking for four women who are suspected of having committed several acts of theft at various businesses in Tyler, Texas. Do you recognize any of these four women in the photo below?. These four females are suspected of stealing people's credit and debit cards out of customer...
KLTV
Bullard ISD bus involved in crash; no students injured
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard ISD bus has been involved in a wreck after school on Tuesday but nobody aboard the bus is reportedly injured. Bullard ISD spokeswoman Amy Pawlak said six children and two aides were on the bus. The wreck occurred at the intersection of County...
PHOTOS: New details on fatal 2021 Anderson County plane crash
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One man lost his life after a plane crash on May 6, 2021 in Palestine. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a single-engine airplane crash in a field of FM 1990 in Palestine March 2021. At that time it was reported two people were transported to local hospitals […]
KLTV
Canton Flooding Follow Up
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner. Judge Keith Wright said it is important for the county to cover the fees for any county-elected official who is sued in their official capacity. Man gets 12 years in connection with body found in Van Zandt County shallow grave. Updated: 3...
Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash involving Chapel Hill school bus
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Minor injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chapel Hill ISD school bus. On Aug. 23 at 6:45 a.m., CHISD school bus number 29 was stopped at the Pine Tree Haven Mobile Park, located at 11136 Texas 64 East, which is one of the designated student pick-up areas on the bus route. A vehicle that was traveling westbound crashed into the rear end of the bus after students were safely seated inside the bus.
[PHOTOS] Tyler, TX Police Ask if You’ve Seen This Alleged Home Depot Thief?
The Tyler, Texas Police Department is currently looking for a man who reportedly stole from the Home Depot location off of Old Jacksonville Highway. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Tyler, Texas where he allegedly swiped two large wire bundles before hopping into a big, black SUV and riding off into the sunset on July 31.
Sad! Couple Burglarize and Burn Home in Anderson County, Texas
It’s not uncommon to hear of some crazy crime stories here in East Texas but there was one crime that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had to report to last week that even they wanted to share on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 17th when the sheriff’s department first received a 911 call about a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385.
Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KWTX
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area. Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail. He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with...
KLTV
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on crash with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the sheriff’s office. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it appears the driver hit the deputy while driving on the wrong side of the road.
KLTV
No students injured in multi-vehicle wreck involving Chapel Hill ISD bus
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement are responding to a four-vehicle wreck involving a Chapel Hill Independent School District bus on State Highway 64 East. An ambulance and law enforcement were called to the 11000 block of Hwy. 64, in front of Pine Haven Park, near Wise Elementary, after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Several wrecks on I-20 leading to delays in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are currently several wrecks along I-20, leading to delays throughout Smith County. According to the Smith County Department of Public Safety, deputies have been working on several wrecks along I-20. There is currently a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 551 towards Lindale. This has led to traffic being backed up for several miles.
KLTV
New push to solve decades-old missing persons case
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
