California State

FBI finds dozens of possible human-trafficking victims in California

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDjow_0hLQs3cJ00
Operation Cross Country XII was held over the first two weeks of August and found over 200 possible victims of human trafficking countrywide, the FBI said. Above, FBI agents at the L.A. Department of Water and Power in a separate investigation in 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Dozens of possible victims of human trafficking, including some children, were found in California during a two-week, nationwide FBI operation, the agency said.

Operation Cross Country XII was held over the first two weeks of August and found more than 200 possible victims, the FBI said in a news release. The operation included the participation of local law enforcement and state agencies.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” U.S. Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland in the release.

The FBI's Los Angeles Division reported that nine potential human-trafficking victims, including five children, were found, while the San Francisco Division found three adult victims and arrested three trafficking suspects. The San Diego Division found 17 victims, the agency said.

The Sacramento Division did not provide totals.

Nationwide, 141 adult victims and 84 minor victims were found, and more than 80 trafficking suspects were identified or arrested. Additionally, 37 other children who had been reported missing were found during the course of the operation, though they were not believed to be victims of human trafficking.

The FBI reported that the average age of victims was 15½, with the youngest being 11 years old.

"Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in the release. “Unfortunately, such crimes — against both adults and children — are far more common than most people realize."

Comments

TRUTH100
3d ago

please do more to save more 🙏 this is tragic but also a miracle 🙏 thanks to all law enforcement involved and hope the victims will recover and overcome! prayers and blessings

Reply
36
stan99
3d ago

According to Gavin Newsom everybody is welcome to CA I am surprised that those traffickers did not have free health care

Reply
73
Fritos
3d ago

About time they start checking the United States Everyone seems to think everything happens in Mexico. Gee wonder why is that? It's all over in other countries

Reply
17
