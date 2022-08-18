Read full article on original website
Saturday HS Football Scoreboard
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Several High School football games took place Saturday night throughout the area. Each were games postponed Friday, due to weather throughout the Region.
wpde.com
Carolina Forest Panthers look for bigger results this fall
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Panthers finished second in the Region and made the playoffs last year, but the overall results weren't what they've become accustom to. As this program enters an new year, expectation are to once again, be back among the best in Class 5A. The Panthers will...
WMBF
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Scores from Saturday games
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Heavy rains and storms forced several Friday high school football games to be postponed to Saturday. Below are the final scores from Saturday night’s games:. Socastee 29, North Myrtle Beach 22. St. James 38, Waccamaw 6. South Florence 53, Goose Creek 9. Manning...
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest Panthers make a meal out of visiting Trojans in season opener
For the eighth straight year, the Carolina Forest Panthers opened their season with a win. On Friday, that victory was a 56-27 thumping of the visiting West Brunswick (N.C.) Trojans. The game almost didn’t happen. This year, Carolina Forest is playing on turf, and coach Marc Morris credits the new...
The Post and Courier
Bench clearing scrum ends Kingstree-Manning football game early as tensions boiled over
A bench-clearing scrum between Kingstree and Manning high schools ended the first game of the Blazer era with 64 seconds left on the clock when a chippy game continued to escalate. The officials decided to end the game there as to not risk things getting worse with the result seemingly...
‘Lake City Smackdown’ showcases esports program
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Gamers from across the Southeast competed Saturday in the second-annual Lake City Esports Smackdown. Players faced off for cash prizes in games like Smash Brothers, Mario Kart and more. “We have people from North Carolina, South Carolina,” said Savon Whitehead, the head of Lake’s esports said. “We have some people […]
myhorrynews.com
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Green Sea Floyds (0-0) at Loris (0-0) Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 28, Loris 27 (2019) About the game | Much like the Trojans’ showing in the CNB Kickoff Classic, there’s a strong likelihood Green Sea Floyds is going to be piecing together some of its squad this week against Loris. Quarterback Banks Lovett is questionable after getting injured during a preseason scrimmage and a couple of others will be touch-and-go as well. Likewise, Loris will be without one of its best players in Randall Bellamy. Of course, that means an increased workload for some players both teams will need down the line.
wpde.com
Mosquito spraying planned around Aynor this week
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying on Tuesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting. Aerial spraying will be conducted one hour prior to sunset and one hour after sunset. Spraying will occur in these areas:. Zion Road. Ridge Road. Gore Road. Hwy 129.
myhorrynews.com
Camden routs Myrtle Beach in season opener
CAMDEN | Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson knew his Seahawks would have to play close to perfect to have a chance to knock off Camden. It was a battle of Top 10-ranked programs, but the Bulldogs had the advantage with the experience they had returning. They had plenty of offensive...
amateurgolf.com
Myrtle Beach World Am: A week with 3200 of our closest friends
"Big" is the word that best describes the Myrtle Beach World Amateur. The field is big, the number of courses is big, the experience is big. The tournament bills itself as the largest, most fun and most valuable golf tournament, and I will be taking it all in, not only writing about the event but playing in it.
wpde.com
Wilson vs. Aynor | Friday Night Rivals High School Football Game of the Week 2022
WPDE — The Wilson Tigers defeated the Aynor Bluejackets with a final score of 27 to 26 for the Friday Night Rivals High School Football Game of the Week. You can watch the game on the CW21, the WPDE website or the ABC15 Facebook page. To view the schedule...
wpde.com
Some Horry County, Pee Dee Friday night football games canceled due to severe weather
WPDE — Friday night football starts for several schools across the region, however, the severe weather is causing some to cancel. The following games have been postponed until Saturday. Latta vs. Mullins @ 6 p.m. Lamar vs. Hemingway @ 6 p.m. Socastee vs. North Myrtle Beach @ 7 p.m.
Crews manually operate Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to free trapped riders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Johnathan Evans. Another MBFD spokesman, Capt. Christian Sliker, told News13 at 5:44 p.m. that firefighters were helping the SkyWheel’s staff manually operate […]
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Myrtle Beach area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wbtw.com.
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
Williamsburg County high school football coach arrested for DUI in Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williamsburg County football coach was arrested Friday night, according to Florence County Detention Center records. Byron Abram, head coach and athletic director at Hemingway High School, was arrested by Florence police and charged with one count of driving under the influence. He registered a blood-alcohol level of less than .10% […]
WMBF
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
communitytimessc.com
Cool Breeze In Bennettsville South Carolina
Project Cool Breeze made another milestone by helping our Senior citizens as far out as Bennettsville SC. Thanks to SCBC Chairwoman Representative Patricia Henegan who’s is now moving to start a PCB movement in her area she’s now working with Representative Gilliard to start the project in that area.
WJCL
Grandmother requires hundreds of stitches following South Carolina shark bite
Two swimmers survived shark bites this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both victims were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened in...
wpde.com
Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
