Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Lincoln woman charged after swallowing meth, overdosing at county jail, police say
A 22-year-old Lincoln woman was charged with a pair of felonies after she allegedly swallowed a bag of methamphetamine and overdosed at the Lancaster County jail on Tuesday, police said in court records. Police arrested Olivia Gordon on an unrelated warrant in the Walmart parking lot, near 27th and Superior...
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
Kearney Hub
Omaha man spends his days growing food for his family in North Omaha gardens
Jacques Musavyimana walks through rows of tall green cornstalks looking for his father. Emmanuel Sekamana is here somewhere. He’s always here. “He loves just being out here and producing,” Musavyimana says as he searches. “It’s life for him.”. But on this unusually cool summer morning, Musavyimana...
Kearney Hub
Bellevue is latest Nebraska city to see push for local abortion ban
State lawmakers' aversion to enact new abortion restrictions this year could spur an uptick in efforts to ban abortions at the local level, though it remains to be seen whether the bans would hold up to legal challenges. The latest effort comes in Bellevue, where an initiative was launched at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
2022 NU volleyball preview: Here's what you need to know about the Huskers this season
The Nebraska volleyball team hit the court for its Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, which can only mean one thing. The season is here. Here are a few thoughts to consider leading into Friday's opener. Three storylines to watch. Big Ten title chase: Nebraska has been (really) good lately, making the...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains
Three of Nebraska's four team captains for the 2022 season will play on the defensive side of the ball. Inside linebacker Nick Henrich, tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson will be captains during the 2022 season, Nebraska football announced on Saturday. Vokolek and Tannor...
Kearney Hub
From transfers to teammates: Portal integration crucial for Nebraska in 2022
Sunlight crept across the Memorial Stadium turf on a warm weekday August morning. And out of the shadows emerged a group of Huskers transformed by a busy offseason. Casey Thompson lined up at the front of a group of green jersey-wearing quarterbacks slinging passes downfield. Ochaun Mathis pounded a tackling sled with the edge rushers. Tommi Hill pushed through a blocking drill with the defensive backs. Devin Drew — a late arrival because of academic holdups — worked on defensive line movements from the west sideline.
Kearney Hub
Frost on the radio: Thompson to start at QB in Ireland; Blackshirts coming soon ... and vomiting linemen
Casey Thompson will start as quarterback for Nebraska’s season opener in Ireland, NU coach Scott Frost announced Thursday night on his monthly radio show. “Casey’s going to be the guy,” Frost said on the Huskers Radio Network while complimenting the other four scholarship QBs on the roster including backup Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. Frost said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if more than one plays.
Comments / 0