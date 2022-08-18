Read full article on original website
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Trimble County Schools to use biometric identification for food services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week. In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
wdrb.com
Louisville-area Blessings in a Backpack raises over $54k with golf scramble
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in Backpack raised thousands of dollars to help feed Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students for free on the weekend. The Louisville chapter hosted a golf scramble at Wildwood Country Club that raised $54,175. The nonprofit said it will help feed more than 6,200 children across 51 Louisville-area schools.
GCCS has agreement in place to buy property for new middle school
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) has been trying to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School away from its current location for some time now. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the city is moving.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the latest update from the Kentucky State Fair, the fair will resume its normal hours and operations on Sunday. The update was released around 12:19 a.m. Sunday morning, nearly three hours after officers responded to “suspicious activity” reported earlier in the evening. Around...
wdrb.com
New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
wdrb.com
Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
WBKO
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
spectrumnews1.com
The future of showing cattle starts with our youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before the sun rises, that’s where you’ll find hundreds of youth gathered inside Broadbent Arena, doing one thing that has been passed down from generation to generation. “Since we live in Kentucky, it’s more of like a tradition, honestly, and we really just have...
wdrb.com
Historic year expected for Simmons College of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local college will welcome students, staff and a lot of history back to campus this weekend. That's why it's expected to be a historic year for Louisville’s only Historically Black College and University, Simmons College of Kentucky. Friday afternoon, Simmons hosted one of several...
Wave 3
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
wdrb.com
Concrete plant mixing concerns from residents of east Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A concrete plant is mixing up concerns from hundreds of residents in east Louisville. Neighbors of the Lake Forest neighborhood are upset about a perceived lack of notice, the location of the plant and how it will impact their kids. Work is already underway at the...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
Some Louisville businesses are taking the extra step to protect customers from harassment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new layer of protection for those out enjoying Louisville's nightlife is now here. Local Alcohol and Beverage Control officers distributed alcohol testing kits to bars and restaurants, after a string of sexual assaults. Whether you stick them to your phone or keep them in your...
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police wave doughnut from roof of New Albany Dunkin' for Special Olympics
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of Indiana State Police troopers went to get doughnut Friday morning in support of a great cause. Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg post was on top of the Dunkin' in New Albany, waving a big doughnut around. The goal was to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
travelawaits.com
12 Best Places To Stay Along The Bourbon Trail
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to planning a trip, picking the perfect destination can be tricky, especially if you’ve been lucky enough to have spent enough time on the beach that you’re ready to find something new. So let me ask you this… do you like Bourbon? If so, a trip to Kentucky to check out the Bourbon Trail may be in the cards.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky veterinarians monitor for ticks carrying new disease at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Showing cattle is a family tradition in the Branstetter family. “It’s more like a hobby. You know people pull trucks, race cars, we show cattle,” livestock exhibitor Bart Branstetter said. “My grandfather started, my dad started showing, and then me and my sister both...
