wdrb.com

Trimble County Schools to use biometric identification for food services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week. In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
wdrb.com

Louisville-area Blessings in a Backpack raises over $54k with golf scramble

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in Backpack raised thousands of dollars to help feed Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students for free on the weekend. The Louisville chapter hosted a golf scramble at Wildwood Country Club that raised $54,175. The nonprofit said it will help feed more than 6,200 children across 51 Louisville-area schools.
wdrb.com

New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
wdrb.com

Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
WBKO

Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
spectrumnews1.com

The future of showing cattle starts with our youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before the sun rises, that’s where you’ll find hundreds of youth gathered inside Broadbent Arena, doing one thing that has been passed down from generation to generation. “Since we live in Kentucky, it’s more of like a tradition, honestly, and we really just have...
wdrb.com

Historic year expected for Simmons College of Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local college will welcome students, staff and a lot of history back to campus this weekend. That's why it's expected to be a historic year for Louisville’s only Historically Black College and University, Simmons College of Kentucky. Friday afternoon, Simmons hosted one of several...
Wave 3

State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
Education
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
WHAS11

Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
travelawaits.com

12 Best Places To Stay Along The Bourbon Trail

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to planning a trip, picking the perfect destination can be tricky, especially if you’ve been lucky enough to have spent enough time on the beach that you’re ready to find something new. So let me ask you this… do you like Bourbon? If so, a trip to Kentucky to check out the Bourbon Trail may be in the cards.
