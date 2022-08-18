Read full article on original website
Big Brothers Big Sisters teams up with MSU students
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Behind most success stories, there’s usually one thing in common; a great mentor. Plato had Socrates; Bill Gates had Warren Buffet. Heck, even Harry Potter had a mentor in the form of Dumbledore. And, thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County, mentor-mentee relationships are returning to the campus of Midwestern State University.
Impact 100 presents check to WFAFB
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank was presented with a gigantic check Wednesday afternoon. $114,000 was awarded through Impact 100 on Tuesday. After careful consideration and research, the food bank decided to use the grant toward building a mobile teaching kitchen. It will provide nutrition education and will help parents learn through hands-on training and demonstration. Kids will also be taught to prepare their own meals and make healthy decisions at home.
Impact 100 announces recipient of $114,000 donation
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls area nonprofit got the gift of a lifetime on Tuesday and was able to walk away with a $114,000 check. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank was announced as the winner during the Big Give. It was all made possible thanks to a group of women in the community who decided to come together to make a change.
Applications close for WFISD trustee elections
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Applications are closed and have officially been filed for 2022 single-member districts one, three and five, as well as the at-large position for the Wichita Falls ISD trustee elections. There are some familiar faces running as well as some new ones. Voters need to keep...
City View ISD board member announces resignation
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A City View ISD board member announced his resignation on Monday. Michael Parker made the announcement through a Facebook post in the City View Rants & Raves page. In his resignation letter, Parker said thank you for the opportunity to serve and that his time...
WFAFB to host Miles for Meals on Sept. 3
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will host its inaugural Miles for Meals Fun Run/Walk/Ride on Sept. 3, 2022. The event will start at 9 a.m. at Hamilton Park and include a 5K and 10K walk/run, as well as a 5K/10 mile ride. All proceeds...
Preseason Previews: WFHS Coyotes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the WFHS Coyotes prepare for the start of the 2022 football season!
WF family’s community blessing box grows
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A blessing box started earlier this year by 12-year-old Jerome Reynolds is up and running. It’s a lot bigger now, allowing for more space to help more people. The idea of the box is to allow people to take what they need at no...
Adoption agencies prepare as Texas’ abortion trigger law takes effect
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas’ trigger law is set to go into effect on Thursday. This will outlaw everyone from getting an abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger. This law also states that a fine of at least $100,000 will be given for each offense.
UPDATE: Waurika Superintendent said no gun found on campus, investigation ongoing
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika High School was placed under a “soft lockdown,” on Monday, after an alleged threat of violence was posted on social media over the weekend. According to Superintendent Cody Simmons, a “brave student” notified staff of a threatening social media post a little before lunch on Monday.
Preseason Previews: Hirschi Huskies
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the Hirschi Huskies get ready for the 2022 football season!
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS identified Wednesday the victim of a small plane crash that happened at the Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday. Tom Cox of Waldron, Arkansas was identified as the victim. Cox reportedly drove from Arkansas to purchase the plane and it crashed on takeoff. He...
Preseason Previews: Graham Steers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Previewing the Graham Steers ahead of the first game of the season!
Heating Up Some into the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the increase as we head toward the Hotter’n Hell weekend. Look for highs on Thursday and Friday to reach the middle 90s. There may be a spotty shower around in the afternoon, but not enough to wet the ground really. Saturday starts off with temperatures in the 70s with higher humidity. Temperatures will approach 90 by early afternoon. The forecast looks dry for now. Rain chances return on Sunday and early next week.
Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial for a Wichita Falls man suspected of murdering a woman in 2019 is now underway. Testimony started on Tuesday. Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie began questioning the detectives of the case about the timeline of events that led up to Ditto’s death. Another topic of interest was Rickard being caught by officers with a fanny pack that is believed to have belonged to Ditto.
Cyclist looks to finish what he started in this years HHH since being struck by semi-truck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been three years since a man named John Wheeler was training for the HotterN’ Hell Hundred when he was suddenly struck by an 18-wheeler. This cyclist is back on his bike and gearing up for this year’s 100-mile race. This is...
Texoma still in need of rain
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma has been praying for rain and while our prayers have been answered, we still need more. However, too much rain too fast could lead to flooding. It takes it longer to absorb the moisture with the ground being so dry, leaving this water with nowhere to go, which can lead to dangerous flash flooding.
Warming Up Some for the Hotter’n Hell
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’ll continue seeing a few small rain showers moving at us from the northeast into Wednesday on the back side of the big rain maker. Temperatures will remain in the 80s to near 90 for Wednesday and Thursday but rise a bit into the weekend. Look for highs by Saturday to reach the middle 90s. Another front earl next week brings more rain chances. There is a chance we could see more heavy rain.
WFPD seeks man missing since April
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing person. 32-year-old Kyler David Dickerson of Wichita Falls has reportedly not been seen since April 12, 2022. He’s described as 5′11 and approximately 197 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Officials say he does not have access to his vehicle.
BBB warns of scams targeting seniors
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of scams against older adults. These scams reportedly generate billions of dollars each year for criminals. BBB officials said this age group is often a target because scammers think older adults trust others more readily and are easier to persuade.
