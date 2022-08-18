Read full article on original website
Flash flood threatens homes in Benson neighborhood
Juan Pineda of Benson recalled, "the rushing waters were so loud that you couldn't hear anything else."
Recent rains cause mine to collapse in Tombstone
Recent monsoon rain has caused a cave in at the Vizina Mining Claim in the City of Tombstone, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Beloved chains open in new locations
Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
southernarizonaguide.com
Old Bisbee Brewing Company: A Guest Review
Our Sonoita friend, Sally Reichardt, wrote an email to us in mid-August 2022, and shared pictures of her recent trip to Bisbee. They showed a lush green landscape so this place had received much rain of late. She also described her and her husband’s experience at the Old Bisbee Brewing Company.
KOLD-TV
Deputies looking for missing vulnerable adult
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Corona de Tucson area. Maria Celaya, 23, was last seen on foot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, near the 16000 block of South...
Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-10 west near Vail
A deadly crash that shut down I-10 westbound at milepost 290 near Vail has been cleared, ADOT says.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile was killed and five people were injured in a wrong-way crash on interstate 10 westbound near Mescal late Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Mazda sedan with two occupants was eastbound in a westbound lane of I-10 when it struck a westbound Toyota Camry around 11 p.m.
azpm.org
New Sierra Vista Council member
The Sierra Vista City Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Marta Messmer to the city council to fill the vacancy left by former mayor-pro-tem Rachel Gray’s resignation. Gray resigned in order to run for mayor of Sierra Vista this November. “We had 11 applicants, four that we...
