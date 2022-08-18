ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate City, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Gate City tunes up for season with benefit win over Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. — It was a benefit game, but it still was a measuring stick for Gate City. Senior Ethan Fleming rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, all in the first half, to help set the pace early in the Blue Devils’ 33-28 preseason victory over Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Pioneers win wild one with Patriots

BLUFF CITY — Talk about fans getting bang for their buck!. David Crockett traveled to Sullivan East on Friday night to open the season. When all was said and done in the three-hour plus marathon, the two teams combined for 87 points on 13 touchdowns, which included back-to-back kickoff returns for TDs and two pass interceptions returned for scores.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mays takes two at Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend

BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition for Bobby Mays who extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway. The Jonesborough racer battled with his nephew, Marcus, to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad and Bobby’s brother, Jeff, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gate City, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Football
City
Gate City, VA
Johnson City Press

Targeting rules process needs to be upgraded

In the aftermath of the targeting foul against a Science Hill football player in Friday night’s game at Elizabethton, there has been social media debate about the play. But the focus shouldn’t be on whether or not it was a dirty hit.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Details of contract for ETSU women's basketball coach revealed

East Tennessee State University’s contract with new women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown is not yet finalized, but the university did release her “notice of appointment,” a document outlining what will be in the contract. Brown, who replaced Simon Harris, will receive a base pay...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Unaka students gain 3rd and 6th place finishes in national SkillsUSA competition

ELIZABETHTON — After winning gold medals in SkillsUSA competition at the state level this year, Unaka High School students Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan enjoyed another successful week at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta. McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal. Jarnigan reached the medal...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#American Football
Johnson City Press

Hampton students place high in national competition

HAMPTON — An old saying about college sports dynasties is that they don’t rebuild, they reload. That can also be said about Hampton High School, a small school back in the mountains, far from the metropolitan areas of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The school has long been a dominant force in state championship meets in SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association. The school is also making its presence felt at national competitions. It seems younger students continue to do well in state and national competition when the school’s champion upperclassman graduate and move on to engineering and architectural programs in colleges and universities in the region.
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Bert St 4

Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 20

Aug. 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers that “The first fair in East Tennessee is being held at Austin’s Springs and is pornounced (sic) a success.”. Readers also learned that “Horace Miller, of Johnson City, has received an appointment from...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Johnson City Press

ETSU Theatre and Dance announces new season

Four shows will headline the 2022-23 season for East Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance. “Our previous season marked our first year in the Martin Center’s new Bert C. Bach Theatre, and it was truly an epic season,” said Karen Brewster, professor/chair of Theatre and Dance. “All of our shows were performed to sold-out audiences, and we were able to transform this black box space to become a stretch of the Colorado River, followed by a family living room, to various locations across the mountains of North Carolina. That is the beauty of having a state-of-the-art black box theater like we have at ETSU.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Model Mill officially opens its doors in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model Mill has officially opened its doors in Johnson City. On Friday, the Model Mill held a ribbon cutting for its official opening, and Lauren Jones, co-owner of Crumb Bakeshop, was okay with waiting over three years for the opening because she was happy to know it was coming […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Chestnut Mountain Ramblers return to Carter Fold

HILTONS — After making its Carter Family Fold debut earlier this year, the Chestnut Mountain Ramblers will return to the historic music venue this weekend. The old-time bluegrass band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons.
HILTONS, VA
Johnson City Press

Recovery Resources opens Ricky Davis House

Recovery Resources unveiled its sixth and newest house, 1005 Buffalo St., in its Recovery Living Program on Wednesday afternoon. The house is the second Johnson City location for the program. The first house is located at 311 Roosevelt St.
WJHL

City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

ETSU dorms at capacity, some students staying in hotels temporarily

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University students are getting ready to kick off the fall semester Monday, Aug. 22. However, the university is experiencing growing pains as students flock to campus. For the first time in five years, on-campus dorms are full. “Our residence halls are at complete capacity. We are putting […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy