Cougars primed for progress during football season

CLINTON—Clinton head football coach Darin Wecker is comfortable in his role.

More importantly, his players are comfortable with the second-year coach’s schemes.

“Our retention from last year to this year, in terms of X’s and O’s, has been great,” Wecker said. “The kids have done a really good job studying in the offseason, and really picking up right where we left off. We had to shake off a little rust in camp, but other than that, we’ve hit the ground running.”

The Cougars bring back a lot of talent from last season, but must also face replacing their most explosive offensive weapon, Abel Espinoza.

Wecker believes his team has the personnel to do just that.

“Sawyer Weisensel and Kerrigan Conway are two guys we’re really going to rely on a lot,” Wecker said. “And D.J. Vernon is going to get a lot of carries. Giovanni Perez will help us as well.”

The team’s offensive line should be a strength.

“We feel we definitely have seven guys that we can depend on,” Wecker said. “Jared Howard and Peircen Bingham are our only full-time returning starters, but Preston Petkoff and Owen Douglas, Jace Holloway and James Esselman are all guys that we feel good about.”

Peyton Bingham is back at the quarterback position. Bingham rushed for 95 yards per game last year and passed for 50. He believes the team can be more balanced this season.

“I think we’ve got a great chance to do a lot of good things,” Bingham said. “I think we’ll throw a lot more than we did last year. We’ve got senior wide receivers who have gotten a lot bigger and faster.”

Defensive coordinator Brian Lee also feels as though his unit will be competitive.

“I think we’ll be balanced all the way across,” Lee said. “We’ve got strong senior leadership in our defensive backfield, and even though we’re young at the linebacker spot, we’re really athletic. The defensive line will have a really nice rotation.”

Another thing to be pleased about? His program’s numbers.

“Nine through 12, it’s fair to see we are in that 55 to 60 window,” Wecker said. “For our size school, and seeing some of the other schools around, I think we’re doing really well with participation.”

The Cougars will be in the Eastern Suburban Conference again this year, and Wecker expects the team to be competitive.

“The big three for us are going to be Marshall, Waterloo and Markesan,” Wecker said. “We didn’t get to play Markesan last year, but I know Marshall is a great program and Waterloo is the same way. We feel like we can compete and go toe-to-toe with anybody in the conference.”

The Cougars will open their season Friday when they host New Glarus/Monticello.