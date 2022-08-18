ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Mic'd up: Ohio State DT Taron Vincent gives fans an all-access pass to fall camp

Ohio State football is just a few weeks away from their home opener against Notre Dame. Taron Vincent gave fans an inside look at what happens at fall camp. Vincent demonstrated what the balance between work and play looks like. He can be seen cutting up with many of his teammates, sometimes during drills. He has appeared in 28 games for the Buckeyes, and has 2 seasons of eligibility left.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

2 Ohio State newcomers become latest to shed black stripes

No Ohio State newcomer is considered a part of the Buckeyes brotherhood until they shed the black tape which is affixed over the scarlet stripe on their helmet. To earn the black stripe removal you must show that you work hard enough and show respect towards the values of the Ohio State culture.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com

Watch: C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover share captaincy news with mothers

C.J. Stroud and Cade Stover shared the news that they will both be captains this season with their families. They will be joining DL Tyler Friday, LB Tommy Eichenburg, WR Kamryn Babb, and S Kourt Williams II in representing the Buckeyes this season. Stroud was an obvious choice after his...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

R.J. Young releases his Top 5 non-conference games of 2022

R.J. Young is back with another 1 of his takes. This time, he ranked his 5 favorite non-conference games that are coming up this season. Nearly all of the games involve a ranked vs ranked matchup, but that doesn’t mean that it will stay that way. It’s not surprising that his No.1 non-conference game is the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup in Week 1. The No. 2 Buckeyes will be taking on the No. 5 Fighting Irish in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy