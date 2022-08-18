Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Mic'd up: Ohio State DT Taron Vincent gives fans an all-access pass to fall camp
Ohio State football is just a few weeks away from their home opener against Notre Dame. Taron Vincent gave fans an inside look at what happens at fall camp. Vincent demonstrated what the balance between work and play looks like. He can be seen cutting up with many of his teammates, sometimes during drills. He has appeared in 28 games for the Buckeyes, and has 2 seasons of eligibility left.
2 Ohio State newcomers become latest to shed black stripes
No Ohio State newcomer is considered a part of the Buckeyes brotherhood until they shed the black tape which is affixed over the scarlet stripe on their helmet. To earn the black stripe removal you must show that you work hard enough and show respect towards the values of the Ohio State culture.
Ohio State freshman, 4-star WR, latest Buckeye to shed black stripe in camp
Ohio State is looking for key playmakers and depth at wide receiver as true freshman Kyion Grayes is making an early impact. On Saturday, Grayes is the latest player to lose the black stripe on his helmet. The black stripe on the helmet is a label for freshman or unproven...
Brock Glenn, Ohio State 4-star QB commit, shows off arm with impressive TD throw on the run
Brock Glenn has started his last season of high school football at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Friday night, he showed why he appears to have a bright future in Columbus. On Twitter, Sports Zone TV shared an impressive highlight from Glenn. The Ohio State commit was on the...
Watch: C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover share captaincy news with mothers
C.J. Stroud and Cade Stover shared the news that they will both be captains this season with their families. They will be joining DL Tyler Friday, LB Tommy Eichenburg, WR Kamryn Babb, and S Kourt Williams II in representing the Buckeyes this season. Stroud was an obvious choice after his...
R.J. Young releases his Top 5 non-conference games of 2022
R.J. Young is back with another 1 of his takes. This time, he ranked his 5 favorite non-conference games that are coming up this season. Nearly all of the games involve a ranked vs ranked matchup, but that doesn’t mean that it will stay that way. It’s not surprising that his No.1 non-conference game is the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup in Week 1. The No. 2 Buckeyes will be taking on the No. 5 Fighting Irish in Columbus.
Ohio State QB coach Corey Dennis addresses using CJ Stroud as a runner, names fastest Buckeye QB
Ohio State fans already know that CJ Stroud is a fantastic passer and has great rushing ability, and Buckeye quarterback coach Corey Dennis discusses the possibility of using Stroud more as a rusher in the Buckeyes’ offense. “Any time you can get a cheap first down’s important. I mean,...
Ohio high school football team scores walk-off TD on thrilling 72-yard trick play
High school football is back! One Ohio team opened 2022 with what’s likely to be its most thrilling win of the year. The Westerville Central Warhawks played crosstown rivals the Westerville North Warriors on Friday night. North led 20-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining. Central, though, pulled off an incredible ending.
