ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Don't Expect Fakes on a Regular Basis from Hogs

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yc3t7_0hLQoakj00

Special teams coach Scott Fountain keeping them in arsenal to be used sparingly.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas punter Reid Bauer had the highest passer rating on the roster last year.

That's not a knock on quarterback KJ Jefferson, but it's hard to beat a 100% completion rate that included touchdowns on every attempt.

It was only one, but apparently Bauer remembers it.

“Anytime he gets an opportunity to throw the ball at practice, he's throwing it or running it,” kicker Cam Little said Wednesday morning after practice at the indoor workout facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnhlP_0hLQoakj00

Arkansas Razorbacks punter Reid Bauer at practice on the outdoor fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Bauer's pass was a 32-yard touchdown completion to Blake Kern. He also had a 23-yard run against LSU when Little was lined up for a 54-yard field goal attempt against LSU.

"It's just something that we do," Bauer said. "Just got to be ready if your name gets called to run one."

They spend the time working on it. Sam Pittman probably signs off on those things once in awhile but don't expect him to make a habit out of it.

"(Sam) Pittman always makes the call on that," special teams coach Scott Fountain said.

That's a gamble where the possibility of failure often out-weighs the rewards of success.

"We always tell our kids, it’s always 50-50 on those," Fountain said. "If they work, you’re a hero. If they don’t, what are we thinking? It can go either way, but we’re always greasing that up trying to have it ready."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxPU6_0hLQoakj00

Arkansas Razorbacks' special teams coach Scott Fountain on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, on the outdoor practice field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Special teams made the difference in some games directly last year.

The Hogs won two games — LSU and Mississippi State — strictly on special teams.

Little's field goals literally won both games. The Bulldogs' failure to convert a field goal probably helped a little on that.

Now they have to do it again this year.

HOGS FEED:

CAM LITTLE WOULD LIKE TO ADD KICKING OFF BUT FOCUSED ON GETTING BALL THROUGH UPRIGHTS

THE EPIC MISTAKE I MADE TODAY

SEC ROUND-UP: MIZZOU STUDENTS PAID TO AVOID GAMES, BAMA TO GET TIPSY, AND MORE

WILL HOGS' DEFENSE BE IN 3-MAN OR 4-MAN FRONT THIS SEASON?

WHAT THE POLLS REALLY MEAN, ESPECIALLY IN AUGUST

RAZORBACKS WRAP UP EUROPEAN TOUR WITH A BIG WIN

HOGS' OFFENSIVE LINEMEN AFTER MONDAY MORNING PRACTICE

WHAT SAM PITTMAN, PLAYERS SAID AFTER SATURDAY'S SCRIMMAGE

HOGS USE THIRD-QUARTER DEFENSE TO PULL AWAY IN ITALY

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
nwahomepage.com

Kendal Briles Hunts For QBs While in Van on Road

FAYETTEVILLE — When Kendal Briles hits the recruiting trail trying to find quarterbacks and some other playmakers on offense he prefers to do it in a van. Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, talked about the spring evaluation period when the coaches were finally allowed out. The past two years they were prevented from going out in the spring due to COVID protocols in place with the NCAA.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Final Hog scrimmage means season opener is on the horizon

One of the secrets to Frank Broyles’ legendary success as both the Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach for 19 years and Arkansas’ athletics director for 33 years was his ability to pinpoint and hire great assistant coaches and later head coaches. Based on the last two weeks of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
swark.today

100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team

Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#American Football#Lsu
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Disc golf, Duck Day 2022

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The live music keeps rolling at Railyard Live in Rogers this weekend. First up, tonight you can catch music from Her Set Her Sound – a group committed to amplifying “her” on and off the stage. You can expect beats from DJ Dribblz and DJ Susie Q among others.
ROGERS, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New hires and promotions in Northwest Arkansas

The following people were recently hired or promoted in Northwest Arkansas. To add an employee to an upcoming list of new hires and promotions, email us at [email protected]. Announcements should be limited to a few paragraphs and be accompanied by a photograph. Tory Gaddy, University of Arkansas. Tory Gaddy...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Black-Owned NWA hosting NW Arkansas Business Expo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products/services.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up

Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
BENTONVILLE, AR
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy