Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This Fall
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB Cables
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
LGBTQ-Owned Punky's Bar and Grill Closes
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique Hotel
Family searching for answers in 1994 Tampa murder
TAMPA, Fla. — In July of 1994, police found Brian Schuch's body beaten and stabbed to death off of Caracas Street in Tampa. His wife said she has missed him every single day since he was killed. “He was my everything he was the best father," Lauren Schuch said.
Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting. It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
Man arrested in Tennessee for death of 1-year-old child in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a 1-year-old baby in his care. Terin Smith, 28, is charged with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. At around 3 p.m. on Aug. 1, police...
Man accused of exposing self in the middle of St. Pete street
A man is accused of exposing himself in the middle of a public city street, according to a police report.
Riverview man leads state troopers on chase that ended in Gainesville
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A man driving a stolen box truck led law enforcement officials on a multi-county chase Wednesday morning, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said. Just after 7 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol requested assistance from the sheriff's office to pursue a box truck stolen out of the Tampa area headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 from the Marion County line, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.
Police: Teen arrested for bringing gun in backpack to Tampa high school
TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to his Hillsborough County high school on Tuesday. The student faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
St. Pete woman who killed boyfriend looked up question about prison sentence: affidavit
The St. Petersburg who was charged in her boyfriend's murder looked up whether killing someone in self-defense could land someone in jail, according to an arrest affidavit.
Trio accused of stealing $1k worth of liquor arrested
According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, three people from the Tampa area stole more than a thousand dollars worth of liquor from a Publix in Naples.
Have you seen Timothy? Manatee County deputies searching for missing 29-year-old man
BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies need your help in finding a 29-year-old man who has been missing for several days. Timothy Bennett made statements over the phone that he was planning to harm himself, Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Bennett is reportedly known to stay at...
Man killed after being found sharpening machete in stranger's bedroom
A man awoke to find a stranger sharpening a machete with a baseball bat in his Southwest Florida home early Thursday morning.
Missing woman found after disappearing overnight
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Update: Sandra Snure has been found and is safe, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. The previous story is down below. Pasco County deputies are asking for help finding a woman they say is missing and endangered. Sandra Snure, 58, was last seen in...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Lithia
LITHIA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was killed Tuesday morning after hitting another car head-on while traveling on State Road 674 near Katie Stanaland Road in Lithia. The driver has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Wimauma. Troopers say the driver was traveling...
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
Bruno the dog rescued from Tampa apartment fire
TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa dog owner has their four-legged family member back after Bruno was rescued from a burning apartment building Wednesday morning. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a report of an apartment unit on fire just after 10:30 a.m. on Terrace Club Lane, the agency said in a news release.
Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash
DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Sheriff detectives investigating home invasion and robbery in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a home invasion and robbery that took place in Holiday Sunday morning. According to detectives, a suspect entered and robbed a victim’s home in the Cheyenne Dr. area of Holiday around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspect...
Bradenton mayor calls for independent investigation of city's police department
BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton mayor Gene Brown is recommending an independent investigation into the Bradenton Police Department following accusations of misconduct, according to reports. The recommendation also stems from allegations made in sworn affidavits, the Bradenton Herald reports. "In response to the recent allegations made in the sworn affidavits...
Car fleeing Polk traffic stop leads to chase with Florida Highway Patrol
A car fleeing a traffic stop on Monday led to a chase through Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.
Polk County Sheriff Seeking Your Help In Identifying Winter Haven Pressure Washer Thief
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at a residence in the area of Avenue K NW in Winter Haven. On Thursday, August 18th between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m., a man captured on video stole
Detectives looking for 2nd suspect in attempted murder case
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough detectives are on the search for the second suspect in an attempted murder case. According to a news release, detectives are looking for a person known as "TC". He is believed to be homeless and he is known to be in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and North Habana Avenue.
