ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Family searching for answers in 1994 Tampa murder

TAMPA, Fla. — In July of 1994, police found Brian Schuch's body beaten and stabbed to death off of Caracas Street in Tampa. His wife said she has missed him every single day since he was killed. “He was my everything he was the best father," Lauren Schuch said.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting. It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Riverview man leads state troopers on chase that ended in Gainesville

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A man driving a stolen box truck led law enforcement officials on a multi-county chase Wednesday morning, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said. Just after 7 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol requested assistance from the sheriff's office to pursue a box truck stolen out of the Tampa area headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 from the Marion County line, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fiance#Violent Crime#Ems
10 Tampa Bay

Missing woman found after disappearing overnight

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Update: Sandra Snure has been found and is safe, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. The previous story is down below. Pasco County deputies are asking for help finding a woman they say is missing and endangered. Sandra Snure, 58, was last seen in...
10 Tampa Bay

Driver killed in head-on crash in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was killed Tuesday morning after hitting another car head-on while traveling on State Road 674 near Katie Stanaland Road in Lithia. The driver has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Wimauma. Troopers say the driver was traveling...
LITHIA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Bruno the dog rescued from Tampa apartment fire

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa dog owner has their four-legged family member back after Bruno was rescued from a burning apartment building Wednesday morning. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a report of an apartment unit on fire just after 10:30 a.m. on Terrace Club Lane, the agency said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Sheriff detectives investigating home invasion and robbery in Holiday

PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a home invasion and robbery that took place in Holiday Sunday morning. According to detectives, a suspect entered and robbed a victim’s home in the Cheyenne Dr. area of Holiday around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspect...
HOLIDAY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy