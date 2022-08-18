Recap: Tony Gonsolin Turns In Stellar Start, Craig Kimbrel Gets Redemption To Help Dodgers Defeat Brewers

Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been everything the Dodgers could have hoped for and more this season, going 15-1 with a 2.12 ERA over his first 22 starts of the season. Just as importantly, Gonsolin is averaging 5.6 innings per start and has pitched at least six innings in 12 of his 22 starts. Coming into this season, he was averaging 4.4 innings per start and had finished six innings in just four of his 27 starts.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO