Recap: Tony Gonsolin Turns In Stellar Start, Craig Kimbrel Gets Redemption To Help Dodgers Defeat Brewers

3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
‘What he’s doing is superhuman’: Paul Goldschmidt hits Albert Pujols with the ultimate praise amid age 42 season
It’s crazy to think that St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is 42 years old and still smacking home runs at the MLB level. His teammates can’t believe it, either. Paul Goldschmidt was asked on Friday night by Bob Nightengale if he could ever play as long as Pujols has. His answer? Pretty cut and dry. Pujols is doing something super-human.
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Wants Craig Kimbrel To Be ‘More Efficient’ & Not Chase Strikeouts
In looking to fill their void at closer after Kenley Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a trade with Chicago White Sox to acquire Craig Kimbrel in exchange for AJ Pollock. Kimbrel joined the Dodgers as the only active pitcher with more career saves than...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Absolutely Loves Hanser Alberto
When you make a difference for the Dodgers, people will notice. Luckily for LA infielder Hanser Alberto, he doesn’t need to look far for his seal of approval from his new team. Although Alberto can be seen as an afterthought with such a star-studded team in the Dodgers, it...
Yardbarker
Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts
15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting for Dodgers Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Max Muncy moves to the hot corner, Justin Turner takes over at designated hitter, Will Smith moves back behind the dish, and Austin Barnes takes a seat.
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Albert Pujols is On a Tear in St. Louis
Future Hall of Famer and former Dodgers DH Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis, where he spent the first eleven years of his career and amassed the vast majority of his Cooperstown résumé. After spending most of last season in Los Angeles after being released by Fake Los Angeles, Pujols re-signed with the Cardinals to play his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a phenomenal season. The 34-year-old is making a case to be the National League MVP. Nolan Arenado made the case for his teammate with a very hot take. After previously calling Paul Goldschmidt the best player he has ever played with and the smartest player he has […] The post ‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
dodgerblue.com
Watch: Dodgers Prospect Yunior Garcia Hits 3 Home Runs
The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, defeated the Modesto Nuts of the Seattle Mariners, 12-8, led by the hitting of outfield prospect Yunior Garcia. The 21-year-old originally signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Domincan Republic on July 29,...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Mookie Betts, Trayce Thompson & Sloppy Marlins Defense Lead To Dodgers’ Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered several opportunities in the opener of their six-game homestand but Mookie Betts continued to provide a spark and it ultimately resulted in taking a late lead en route to a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Tyler Anderson bounced back from a tough-luck loss to...
dodgerblue.com
Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Dustin May Makes First Start Since 2021
The Los Angeles Dodgers opened up their homestand with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday, and now welcome back Dustin May for his first MLB appearance in over a year. The Dodgers enter Saturday with an MLB-best 82-36 record and maintain an 18-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. With a loss on Friday, the Marlins have dropped seven of their last 10 and sit in fourth place in the NL East.
New York Mets’ top pitching prospect, Jose Butto, will make MLB debut Sunday
Jose Butto, arguably the best pitching prospect in the New York Mets farm system is reportedly in line to make
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Will Smith & Justin Turner Hit Home Runs Vs. Marlins
Dustin May enjoyed a successful first start back from Tommy John surgery and he was supported by home runs from Will Smith and Justin Turner in the 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins. After Dustin May struck out his third batter to leave the bases loaded in the first inning,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dustin May Worked On Adding Changeup During Tommy John Recovery
Dustin May is set to make his long-awaited season debut on Saturday when the Los Angeles Dodgers activate him off the 60-day injured list to face the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Although May only made five starts last season, he looked like one of their best pitchers, sporting a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Hall Of Famer Sandy Koufax: Vin Scully The ‘Greatest Of All-Time’
The sports world came together to pay tribute to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after he passed away at the age of 94. Scully began his broadcasting career with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 18, 1950, and his impact on the organization cannot be overstated. His 67 years in the booth represent the longest-tenured broadcaster with one team in professional sports history.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Praises Tony Gonsolin for ‘Saving’ the Bullpen
Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been everything the Dodgers could have hoped for and more this season, going 15-1 with a 2.12 ERA over his first 22 starts of the season. Just as importantly, Gonsolin is averaging 5.6 innings per start and has pitched at least six innings in 12 of his 22 starts. Coming into this season, he was averaging 4.4 innings per start and had finished six innings in just four of his 27 starts.
dodgerblue.com
Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Returns To Lineup
After going 4-3 on their road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers are back home for the start of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Dodgers enter play with the best record in all of baseball at 81-36. The Marlins, at 52-66, are in fourth place in the National League East.
dodgerblue.com
Austin Barnes Joined Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation For Dodgers Dreamteam Day
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) hosted their final Dodgers Dreamteam day of the season, with Billy Ashley, Austin Barnes, Al Ferrara and Dennis Powell in attendance to sign autographs during the day of fun at Heartwell Park in Long Beach. Barnes also assisted with distributing All-Star...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Taking ‘Good With The Bad’ From Start Against Brewers
Andrew Heaney had mixed results on the mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers and settled for a series split at American Family Field. The left-hander collected 10 strikeouts but saw his season home run total quadruple. Andrew McCutchen was largely responsible for that as he hit home runs in the first and third innings to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead.
