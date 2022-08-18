Read full article on original website
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
Kentucky State Fair crowns this year's 'great pumpkin'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair has found this year’s “great pumpkin.”. According to Kentucky Venues, Josh Monin’s 1,508.2-pound pumpkin took home top honors during Saturday’s "Largest Pumpkin" competition. Monin’s gigantic gourd beat out nine others for the grand prize of $1,509.20 – one...
Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
From students to chefs: culinary graduates finally get their coats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This evening, 10 culinary students are finally able to call themselves chefs. The students officially graduated from the Salvation Army’s ‘Chefs for Success’ free culinary arts training program here in Louisville. The five-week, hands-on program is led by Chef Lindsey Cook. The students...
Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
In Your Backyard: Kentucky's only year-round horror and Halloween shop
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown, Kentucky is known for bourbon. But one local business owner wants the small town to become known for something else — Halloween. Specifically, Kelsey Williams' horror and Halloween shop, HallowScents. Williams opened the shop in May and said business has been so good, she...
Some Louisville businesses are taking the extra step to protect customers from harassment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new layer of protection for those out enjoying Louisville's nightlife is now here. Local Alcohol and Beverage Control officers distributed alcohol testing kits to bars and restaurants, after a string of sexual assaults. Whether you stick them to your phone or keep them in your...
foodanddine.com
Chef Shaq Kitchen opens downtown: “American style with a twist”
Shaquan McDonald, a two-decade Louisville food business veteran, describes his first foray into eatery ownership as “American style with a twist.” Early standouts at Chef Shaq Kitchen (612 S. Fifth St.) include the Smoketown Burger, Thunder Over Louisville Fries with bacon and white queso, and McDonald’s signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.
More than 428,000 books read in Louisville Free Public Library's annual Summer Reading Program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Free Public Library's Summer Reading Program, which encourages students to read all summer with the incentive of winning prizes, just wrapped up. As of Monday, over 22,000 children completed the program reading more than 428,000 books in total. "This year we had lots of families...
wdrb.com
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
wdrb.com
Trimble County Schools to use biometric identification for food services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week. In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
wdrb.com
New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
Bellarmine, UofL students move-in dorms ahead of first day of classes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fall semester is days away and students around the Commonwealth began moving into their dorms. Incoming students at Bellarmine University said about 550 new students will be on their campus this year. Many of the students moved into residence halls on Saturday. As the nation...
Hundreds of Lake Forest residents push back against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of angry homeowners packed an east Louisville church Thursday night to voice their frustrations with the new development planned near their community. Lake Forest, in far east Jefferson County, is a quiet neighborhood and they want it to stay that way. The town hall brought...
WLKY.com
Retired JCPS teacher using classroom skills to teach financial literacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bridgette Johnson is not your typical teacher. In fact, even her name is unusual. "When I was in the classroom, I would jingle off songs and different things like that and I could capture the kids' attention," Johnson said. "So I got known as 'DJ BJ The Rapping School Teacher.'"
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
GCCS has agreement in place to buy property for new middle school
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) has been trying to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School away from its current location for some time now. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the city is moving.
Fall Festivals and Events in Louisville
Here’s a list of Fall Festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Click the links for times, addresses and admission information. Festivals are a great opportunity for Louisville families to explore different areas of town. So many local communities, businesses, and groups host fall events and more than not, they are free. Enjoy fall fun around Louisville with family and friends.
spectrumnews1.com
'Fight for the Ville:' UofL football schedule posters now available
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In two weeks, the University of Louisville football team travels to Syracuse for the first game of the 2022 season. You can track the Cards with the new schedule poster that is out now. There are a couple of versions of the poster, but the primary...
