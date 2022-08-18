ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Comments / 0

Related
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff, Dexter, Caruthersville use jamboree to finalize lineups

DEXTER — The answer to Poplar Bluff’s quarterback question wasn’t clearly answered Friday at a preseason jamboree at Charles Bland Stadium. “We’re no closer than when we were before we came over,” Mules coach David Sievers said. “They all three did some good things. They all three did some things that we got to get better at, but that’s okay.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Tradition-rich Dexter to play with no 'fear' this VB season

In the eight seasons that Starla Pulley has been a part of the Dexter High School volleyball program (four as an assistant and four as the head coach), the Bearcats have won 182 matches, which includes four MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 championships. “Our community really supports our volleyball program,”...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Football: Scott City hosts 8-team scrimmage

Scott City welcomed seven other high school football teams — Cape Central, East Prairie, Kelly, Kennett, New Madrid County Central, Portageville and St. Vincent — to its new facilities on Friday night for a preseason jamboree at Scott City High School.
SCOTT CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Sports
Poplar Bluff, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Fredericktown, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Dexter, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Arkansas State
semoball.com

Sikeston striving to make Pulley's vision into reality

SIKESTON — Treston Pulley is entering his second season as the head coach at Sikeston. Pulley, a 2011 Sikeston graduate, has worked tirelessly to get the Bulldogs back to the winning ways he experienced as a player. “These kids are pushing to make the vision I have for this...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman

Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours...
SIKESTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamboree#Combination#South End#American Football
KFVS12

Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup should last...
JACKSON, MO
Kait 8

Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September. Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “And again, with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing, it was best...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Dad, Mother and Toddler Have Died After Missouri Home Explosion

A sad story in Missouri has become even more tragic. There are now 3 fatalities resulting from a home explosion in Wyatt, Missouri this past week. As we shared a few days ago, a Wyatt, Missouri home exploded early Monday morning, August 15 at around 7am. At that time, 22-year-old Corey Coleman had been killed while 9 others were injured. The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post today announced that two other family members had now succumbed to their injuries. Myranda Gale Golden, 22 and her 3-year-old have now also passed.
WYATT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KFVS12

Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man

Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Mississippi Co. coroner confirmed the death of...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Community checks out Poplar Bluff’s new police station

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff officers welcomed the community into their new police station that is being built on Saturday. Community residents walked into the new building on Shelby Road and were given a tour throughout the building. Officers showed people each room from administrative offices to evidence...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo

Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. The Breakfast Show headlines 8/17. Updated: 13 hours ago. |
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston officials warn propane gas users to watch for leaks

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An explosion at a Wyatt, Mo. home from a propane leak is catching the attention of officials in Sikeston. Leaders are offering safety tips to users, to help avoid a deadly spark in homes. “It’s a very volatile fuel that is very flammable and corrosive,” Sikeston...
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Glenallen man faces charges after vehicle stolen

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Glenallen man faces charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, faces a Class D felony of burglary and a Class C felony of stealing. On Aug. 4 the sheriff’s office received...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy