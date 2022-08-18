Read full article on original website
semoball.com
SE MISSOURIAN BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW: Jackson, Perryville boys soccer working for continued success
Both Perryville and Jackson’s boys soccer programs are coming off second place finishes at state in 2021. While both clubs are coming off a successful year, they are also losing key pieces to their success. Perryville went 23-4 in 2021 and fell to Winfield in the Class 2 title...
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff, Dexter, Caruthersville use jamboree to finalize lineups
DEXTER — The answer to Poplar Bluff’s quarterback question wasn’t clearly answered Friday at a preseason jamboree at Charles Bland Stadium. “We’re no closer than when we were before we came over,” Mules coach David Sievers said. “They all three did some good things. They all three did some things that we got to get better at, but that’s okay.
semoball.com
Tradition-rich Dexter to play with no 'fear' this VB season
In the eight seasons that Starla Pulley has been a part of the Dexter High School volleyball program (four as an assistant and four as the head coach), the Bearcats have won 182 matches, which includes four MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 championships. “Our community really supports our volleyball program,”...
semoball.com
Football: Scott City hosts 8-team scrimmage
Scott City welcomed seven other high school football teams — Cape Central, East Prairie, Kelly, Kennett, New Madrid County Central, Portageville and St. Vincent — to its new facilities on Friday night for a preseason jamboree at Scott City High School.
semoball.com
Sikeston striving to make Pulley's vision into reality
SIKESTON — Treston Pulley is entering his second season as the head coach at Sikeston. Pulley, a 2011 Sikeston graduate, has worked tirelessly to get the Bulldogs back to the winning ways he experienced as a player. “These kids are pushing to make the vision I have for this...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri kid in competition for best mullet in country
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s all business up front and a party in the back. We’re talking about mullets of course. And right now, 25 kids from across the country are vying for the title of “best mullet” in the USA. Zander Trainer is one...
Missourinet
Head to Campbell for the Missouri Peach Fair’s final weekend (LISTEN)
Peaches for you and peaches for me. It’s all things peaches in southeast Missouri. Campbell’s Peach Fair is back for another year of sweet deliciousness. Alisa Nelson talks to Tony Adair about the fair. (LISTEN 05:26)
KFVS12
Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours...
KFVS12
Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup should last...
Kait 8
Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September. Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “And again, with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing, it was best...
Kait 8
Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported. Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17. Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an...
Dad, Mother and Toddler Have Died After Missouri Home Explosion
A sad story in Missouri has become even more tragic. There are now 3 fatalities resulting from a home explosion in Wyatt, Missouri this past week. As we shared a few days ago, a Wyatt, Missouri home exploded early Monday morning, August 15 at around 7am. At that time, 22-year-old Corey Coleman had been killed while 9 others were injured. The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post today announced that two other family members had now succumbed to their injuries. Myranda Gale Golden, 22 and her 3-year-old have now also passed.
mymoinfo.com
Search is Underway for Missing Madison County Man
(Madison County) A search is underway this Friday for a missing person. Here’s Kyle Rogers, he’s a dispatcher for Madison County 9-1-1. Rogers says there is a possibility Blair may have some type of medical condition.
KFVS12
Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man
KFVS12
Community checks out Poplar Bluff’s new police station
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff officers welcomed the community into their new police station that is being built on Saturday. Community residents walked into the new building on Shelby Road and were given a tour throughout the building. Officers showed people each room from administrative offices to evidence...
KFVS12
2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo
Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. The Breakfast Show headlines 8/17. Updated: 13 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Sikeston officials warn propane gas users to watch for leaks
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An explosion at a Wyatt, Mo. home from a propane leak is catching the attention of officials in Sikeston. Leaders are offering safety tips to users, to help avoid a deadly spark in homes. “It’s a very volatile fuel that is very flammable and corrosive,” Sikeston...
kbsi23.com
Glenallen man faces charges after vehicle stolen
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Glenallen man faces charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, faces a Class D felony of burglary and a Class C felony of stealing. On Aug. 4 the sheriff’s office received...
