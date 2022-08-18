ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

floridapolitics.com

St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies

Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'I had no plans on committing voter fraud': Felon arrested for voting says he didn't know he was ineligible

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis's election police unit arrested 20 people on Thursday for breaking the state's election laws on felon voting rights. Since 2019, convicted felons in Florida have been allowed to go to a polling place and cast ballots, except for felons convicted of murder and/or sexual assault. DeSantis said the 20 people arrested fit that profile. Six of those people live in Hillsborough county, including Nathan Hart of Gibsonton.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

TECO to pay maximum $500K penalty for deadly explosion

WASHINGTON — A judge sentenced Tampa Electric Company, or TECO, to a $500,000 fine and three years of probation following the June 2017 explosion at its Big Bend Power Station electrical plant that killed five workers. The Department of Justice announced Friday that the fine is the maximum penalty...
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

New Pace Hernando Executive Director

Xonjenese Jacobs is the newly appointed executive director of Pace Hernando, (Pace Center for Girls), the local division of a nationally-recognized non-profit organization that provides education, counseling, training, and advocacy for girls and young women. Jacobs’ record of serving girls in need has spanned over two decades. “Xonjenese has made a tremendous impact at Pace Center for Girls, supporting and advocating for thousands of girls and young women throughout Florida,” said Mary Marx, Pace president and CEO. “Her leadership and passion will continue to make a remarkable impression on our girls, their families and the broader Hernando community.”
HERNANDO, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay Marco's Pizza location fined $8K for violating child labor laws

After violating child labor laws, a Marco's Pizza franchise in Riverview will have to fork over some cheese. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Wage and Hour Division found that American Pizza Empire LLC of the Riverview location (5918 Providence Rd.) violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by allowing three 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. or more than three hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

13 Charged In Sarasota Retail Theft Operation

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota. For three days in early August, members of the agency’s Tactical Unit focused on interrupting retail theft and identifying criminal activity in the university town center area.
SARASOTA, FL
