St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies
Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
'I had no plans on committing voter fraud': Felon arrested for voting says he didn't know he was ineligible
TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis's election police unit arrested 20 people on Thursday for breaking the state's election laws on felon voting rights. Since 2019, convicted felons in Florida have been allowed to go to a polling place and cast ballots, except for felons convicted of murder and/or sexual assault. DeSantis said the 20 people arrested fit that profile. Six of those people live in Hillsborough county, including Nathan Hart of Gibsonton.
iontb.com
St. Petersburg fentanyl dealer responsible for dozens of drug overdoses sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Marvin “MJ” Mitchell (36, St. Petersburg) to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine. Mitchell had pleaded guilty on April 14, 2022. According to court...
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office hands out supplies ahead of primary
Hillsborough County's 246 clerks stopped by the Supervisor of Elections Office warehouse to pick up key election items on Saturday.
Detectives looking for 2nd suspect in attempted murder case
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough detectives are on the search for the second suspect in an attempted murder case. According to a news release, detectives are looking for a person known as "TC". He is believed to be homeless and he is known to be in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and North Habana Avenue.
Police charge man with murder at July 4 block party in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Demetrick Brown at a block party on July 4. Bernard Footman was taken into custody on Sunday just a few days after police obtained a warrant for his arrest on Thursday, according to a statement from Winter Haven police.
TECO to pay maximum $500K penalty for deadly explosion
WASHINGTON — A judge sentenced Tampa Electric Company, or TECO, to a $500,000 fine and three years of probation following the June 2017 explosion at its Big Bend Power Station electrical plant that killed five workers. The Department of Justice announced Friday that the fine is the maximum penalty...
Sheriff Judd: 85 arrested in 'single largest seizure of drugs' in Polk County wiretap investigation
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Sheriff Grady Judd announced what he called "the single largest seizure of drugs and arrests made in the history of Polk County during an undercover wiretap investigation" on Friday. A two-year investigation resulted in the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force...
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to speak on legal challenges since suspension
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will hold news conferences Wednesday to speak about the latest development on his legal challenge to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspension order. A briefing in Tallahassee will be from 9-9:30 a.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tallahassee, according to...
Man accused of killing Tampa rapper to remain in jail
TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted criminal who was released from jail in June is back behind bars. "Are you a danger to the community or society and I have to say yes," a Hillsborough County judge said Friday afternoon during a court hearing for Demon Speed. Speed is accused...
Hillsborough County state attorney's chief communications officer fired
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The chief communications officer for the Hillsborough County state attorney's office says she was "unlawfully" fired from her job one week after Andrew Warren was suspended from his position as state attorney by Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a release. Melanie Snow-Waxler alleges that soon...
2 men accused of rape, murder in Tampa cold case plead not guilty
TAMPA, Fla — Two men who are already serving life prison sentences for other crimes pleaded not guilty in the cold case murder of Barbara Grams in 1983, according to court documents. The not guilty pleas from each man come after suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren announced during...
Pinellas man secretly filmed women in Target changing room, police say
"The images/video were taken without their knowledge or consent and were of them in the process of trying on clothing."
Fatal deputy-involved shooting in Safety Harbor was justified, State Attorney’s Office says
The State Attorney's Office (SAO) released the findings of their investigation into a shooting involving four Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies that left a man dead in Safety Harbor on June 30.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
hernandosun.com
New Pace Hernando Executive Director
Xonjenese Jacobs is the newly appointed executive director of Pace Hernando, (Pace Center for Girls), the local division of a nationally-recognized non-profit organization that provides education, counseling, training, and advocacy for girls and young women. Jacobs’ record of serving girls in need has spanned over two decades. “Xonjenese has made a tremendous impact at Pace Center for Girls, supporting and advocating for thousands of girls and young women throughout Florida,” said Mary Marx, Pace president and CEO. “Her leadership and passion will continue to make a remarkable impression on our girls, their families and the broader Hernando community.”
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay Marco's Pizza location fined $8K for violating child labor laws
After violating child labor laws, a Marco's Pizza franchise in Riverview will have to fork over some cheese. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Wage and Hour Division found that American Pizza Empire LLC of the Riverview location (5918 Providence Rd.) violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by allowing three 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. or more than three hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1.
'I always had this feeling': Mother of Dover woman killed says she suspected her son-in-law
DOVER, Fla. — "I always had this feeling in my heart that he had something to do with this," Senova Salmeron said. Exactly one month since Erica Aviles was shot and killed outside her Dover home, she remains the only thing on her mother's mind. In a translated Spanish...
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
13 Charged In Sarasota Retail Theft Operation
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota. For three days in early August, members of the agency’s Tactical Unit focused on interrupting retail theft and identifying criminal activity in the university town center area.
