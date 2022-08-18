Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
The Oakland Press
Pontiac officials ask for arrest investigation
Pontiac’s mayor has asked that two Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a Thursday arrest be suspended pending an investigation after video surfaced on social media showing at least one punching a female suspect while she is being restrained. “The video is very troubling. Based on what I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family loses everything in Eastpointe apartment fire allegedly started by Detroit EMT
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – New information emerged Thursday about a fire at an Eastpointe apartment complex that was allegedly started by a Detroit EMT. One man has been charged with arson in that crime, but jail time won’t bring back what was lost for one family who lived there.
Arab American News
Reckless driving has become Dearborn’s epidemic
DEARBORN — Reckless driving has no doubt become the city’s personal epidemic and the revving engines and mufflers screaming like banshees throughout neighborhoods on a daily basis are now our perennial background noise. Sadly, the number of fatal accidents, too, do not seem to be going away any time soon and the keen interest in street burnouts, street donuts, speed racing down the city’s main roads, etc. have become over the years almost irrevocably embedded in the youth culture here.
The Oakland Press
Commerce Township teen reported missing
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit gym raising money for backpacks, supplies for a neighborhood school
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based gym is continuing its mission of bringing the community together and transforming lives. The youth of today are Detroit’s future. And, that’s why helping them get in shape is one of Helen Taylor’s missions in life. "Fitness is so important, it...
Detroit Police Set Up ‘Traffic Safety Blitz’ In Response To Increase Of Crashes
(CBS DETROIT) – Several Detroit residents are fed up with the cars that they say are constantly racing through their neighborhoods. In response, the Detroit Police Department says they are cracking down on reckless driving in the city. The department says about 40 officers will be sent out to conduct traffic stops. They will not only be on main roads but also in the neighborhoods where children are more likely to be outside. “I get a lot of calls about speeders. So, yes, this is a direct response to that,” said Police Chief James White. “But this is also a quality of life. Living in these communities where people are running stop signs and kids are being hit is a problem.” White says he hopes police presence will slow drivers down and prevent drag racing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a Wayne County police department is responding to losing officers at an alarming rate
MELVINDALE, Mich. – Staffing shortages are common right now, but officers in Melvindale said they are losing officers at an alarming rate. Police said they believe it’s because of benefits and pay package that is not competitive with fellow Downriver communities. The city of Melvindale has determined that...
Tv20detroit.com
1965 Mustang Fastback restored to help families of wounded, fallen veterans
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Millions of car enthusiasts once again got a chance to celebrate the past, present, and future of motor vehicles as the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise takes place across metro Detroit. Downtown Ferndale was another great spot for Dream Cruisers. Among all the hustle and...
Tv20detroit.com
Dream Cruise participants show off labor of love with vintage cars on Woodward Avenue
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year again where the love of cars brings thousands of people together in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise, three-day event, started off with a bang. A father and son duo parked on 9 Mile Road in Ferndale said they found...
thevarsitynews.net
Bloomfield on the River Apartments
Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
Dog in Warren Shot Multiple Times by Pellets in Body and Head
A dog in Warren, Michigan was recently shot multiple times across her entire body including her head. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the dog was found intentionally shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. It's really hard to wrap your head around how someone could drive by...
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
Tv20detroit.com
Experts give advice for kindergartners and their parents starting school
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School is just days away for kids in metro Detroit. However for some kids, this is their first back-to-school experience. Crescentwood Elementary School in Eastpointe starts up Aug. 29. 7 Action News spoke with some experts on what incoming kindergartners can expect. “It’s fun. We...
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
fox2detroit.com
Body of missing Monroe County man found in river, police say
MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a missing Monroe County man was found Saturday morning after he fell into a river Friday afternoon. Authorities were dispatched to the area of the Riverfront Marina after receiving reports of a missing 79-year-old male. Police believe Neill Odenwald fell into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn Heights Police Department urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours. Officials say they have been receiving growing complaints from residents who have reported break-ins of their vehicles during the overnight hours and the theft of the belongings that were left in them.
Warren Animal Shelter Seeking Donations After Rescuing Badly Injured Dog
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A local animal shelter is asking for the community’s help as they care for a badly injured dog rescued after being shot multiple times. A Facebook post by the I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren says the dog, named Adira, was rescued from a home in Southwest Detroit on Wednesday. They say the animal had been shot multiple times with birdshot, with one shot piercing her eyeball. The facility had to transfer Adira to a specialist with Blue Pearl and treatment is getting costly. Adira needs eye surgery and possible CT scans to determine what happens next. Officials at the facility are hoping to receive donations for financial support and say they need as much as $20,000 to cover the medical expenses. Anyone that would like to help out can do so by clicking here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
