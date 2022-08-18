BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman faces 90 months in federal prison for a drug trafficking operation in 2017. In addition to the 90-month sentencing, Yascia N. LaFrance, 42, will be required to serve four years of supervised release after her release from prison, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. She was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO