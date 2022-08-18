ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Residents trade in guns for Circle-K gas cards

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local residents traded guns for gas cars during the “Guns for Gas” Initiative. A non-profit organization, TRUCE, partnered with the Mayor’s Office and Law enforcement to solve both problems of high gas prices and high gun violence. The “Gas for Guns”...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Woman sentenced for 2017 drug trafficking operation in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman faces 90 months in federal prison for a drug trafficking operation in 2017. In addition to the 90-month sentencing, Yascia N. LaFrance, 42, will be required to serve four years of supervised release after her release from prison, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. She was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

National Guard medics benefit from training in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – During the second week in August, the Louisiana Army National Guard’s (LANG) medics visited Baton Rouge for a special training program. The group gathered at the capital area’s Armed Forces Reserve Center to participate in a pilot hybrid training certification program. According...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Saturday night shooting on Scenic Highway, one person injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting from Saturday night on Scenic Highway. According to BRPD, the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway. Officers say at least one person was shot, but their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales man wanted for felony traffic violations by city police

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man wanted for felony traffic violations. Police said that Deante Kennard is wanted in connection with an active arrest warrant for felony aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Kennard’s last known location was in Gonzales.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSUPD investigate overnight attempted armed robbery shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting. The police say they were called to South Campus Drive between Highland Road and East Campus Drive early Saturday morning and found the victim had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tip leads to arrest of teenager found with guns, drugs at local convenience store

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center after he was allegedly found with guns and drugs in his home. The Baton Rouge Police Department says its Street Crimes Unit received a tip Thursday about illegal drug sales happening at a convenience store in the 2300 block of College Drive. BRPD conducted an investigation and arrested the teenager. BRPD says he was found in possession of 17 rocks of crack cocaine and a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA

