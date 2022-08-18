Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Residents trade in guns for Circle-K gas cards
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local residents traded guns for gas cars during the “Guns for Gas” Initiative. A non-profit organization, TRUCE, partnered with the Mayor’s Office and Law enforcement to solve both problems of high gas prices and high gun violence. The “Gas for Guns”...
brproud.com
Local councilman invites community to city-wide cleanup in Brookstown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There will be a community cleanup in Brookstown on Saturday, Aug. 29. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting residents to help beautify the city from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Brookstown Park. The park is located at 4900 E. Brookstown Drive.
brproud.com
Teacher shortages force EBR Head Start to ‘stagger’ opening its centers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Teacher shortages are forcing the Head Start Program in East Baton Rouge Parish to “stagger” opening its centers. The mayor’s office said the following centers are scheduled to open on Sept. 6:. Freeman Matthews. New Horizon. LaBelle Aire. Charlie Thomas. Progress...
brproud.com
Lawsuit filed against Gov. Edwards to stop transfer of juvenile inmates to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A team of lawyers are suing Governor John Bel Edwards, the state Department of Justice and the Office of Juvenile Justice to stop the transfer of juvenile inmates to Angola. In July, the governor announced plans to relocate some of the violent juvenile offenders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
brproud.com
Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
brproud.com
Mother, 2 young children accused of arson at Siegen Lane retail store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Prevention Bureau is asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her two young children accused of arson at a retail store on Siegen Lane on Aug. 13. According to officials, the St. George Fire Department (SGFD)...
brproud.com
Fentanyl and meth dealer from Ascension Parish sentenced to over 11 years in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, recently found out how long he will be spending in jail. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick recently sentenced Scieneaux to 140 months after the 39-year-old was found guilty of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Woman sentenced for 2017 drug trafficking operation in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman faces 90 months in federal prison for a drug trafficking operation in 2017. In addition to the 90-month sentencing, Yascia N. LaFrance, 42, will be required to serve four years of supervised release after her release from prison, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. She was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base.
brproud.com
New Roads police warn local businesses of increase in counterfeit bills
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – After counterfeit bills were found on the side of the road, the New Roads Police Department is warning local business owners that they are making their way around the city. The police say that approximately 20 bills were found on the side of the...
brproud.com
EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
brproud.com
National Guard medics benefit from training in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – During the second week in August, the Louisiana Army National Guard’s (LANG) medics visited Baton Rouge for a special training program. The group gathered at the capital area’s Armed Forces Reserve Center to participate in a pilot hybrid training certification program. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Saturday night shooting on Scenic Highway, one person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting from Saturday night on Scenic Highway. According to BRPD, the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway. Officers say at least one person was shot, but their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
brproud.com
Gonzales man wanted for felony traffic violations by city police
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man wanted for felony traffic violations. Police said that Deante Kennard is wanted in connection with an active arrest warrant for felony aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Kennard’s last known location was in Gonzales.
brproud.com
Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
brproud.com
Southern University wellness summit shares mental health resources to students, staff
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and Athletes for Hope took over the Bluff Friday to host a wellness summit for students and staff, focusing on mental health. “To come out and share your story, and say, ‘Hey, I’m not ok.’ But we have to know that not...
brproud.com
LSUPD investigate overnight attempted armed robbery shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting. The police say they were called to South Campus Drive between Highland Road and East Campus Drive early Saturday morning and found the victim had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
brproud.com
Tip leads to arrest of teenager found with guns, drugs at local convenience store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center after he was allegedly found with guns and drugs in his home. The Baton Rouge Police Department says its Street Crimes Unit received a tip Thursday about illegal drug sales happening at a convenience store in the 2300 block of College Drive. BRPD conducted an investigation and arrested the teenager. BRPD says he was found in possession of 17 rocks of crack cocaine and a firearm.
Comments / 0