State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Livengood: James playing to economic fears in Macomb County by questioning EVs
St. Clair Shores — At a backyard barbeque four blocks from Lake St. Clair, John James Jr. stood before a small group of neighbors and launched into a campaign stump speech about the ills of electric vehicle batteries. "These things are terrible for our planet," said James, who runs...
State investigates dog virus spreading in northern Michigan
State health leaders say they are investigating a virus spreading to dogs primarily in northern Michigan and causing a quick onset of illness and even death, particularly among young dogs. Samples from cases were sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab...
Whitmer and Dixon at odds on when to have first debate for governor's race
The debate over Michigan's gubernatorial debate schedule began Wednesday, as the campaigns of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon began haggling over the timing of the events. Whitmer's campaign announced early Wednesday that it had accepted invitations for two debates that would be televised statewide — an...
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
Officials Warn of Mysterious Viral Illness Killing Dogs In Northern Michigan
Symptoms are similar to those of the highly contagious canine parvovirus. In one county, more than 20 dogs have died within days of falling ill, an official said.
Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files
Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state. The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent...
Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission
Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing this.
Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit
Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
Grand Traverse County lawmaker's election bid runs afoul of state law
A northern Michigan Republican lawmaker seeking to represent a new House district after he was drawn into another district with his colleague ran afoul of state election law while filing to run for a second term. Michigan election law requires that a candidate for the state House or Senate is...
Dozens of Dogs Dead From Unidentified Illness in Michigan
Officials are working to identify a mystery parvovirus-like illness spreading across Michigan that has already killed dozens of dogs in the state. Per CNN, Otsego County alone has already reported more than 20 dog deaths from the illness, which resembles the highly infectious canine parvovirus. The dogs that have died from the illness typically passed away within days of presenting symptoms, which include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, loss of appetite, and lethargy. Over 30 dogs have died after showing similar symptoms in Clare County this month, according to Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks, per the Clare County Cleaver.
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
Gov. Whitmer, Dixon accept FOX 17's invitation to participate in election debate
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP candidate Tudor Dixon have accepted an invitation from FOX 17 to participate in a televised debate ahead of the general election in November.
Parvo-like illness spreading in northern Michigan: Here's what you need to know
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDRAD) and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (MSU VDL) are conducting further tests.
In the corn belt, some plants are so dry they're not producing ears
It’s been so dry in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota that corn plants are doing something truly strange: they’re not producing ears of grain. The stalks, which should be about 8 feet tall by this time of year, are withered, browning and short — some are only standing at about 5 feet. Crop scouts set out this week to analyze yields, and in some isolated patches, they actually had trouble finding enough corn ears to measure.
Michigan lawmakers fume as Ford keeps $101M incentive despite layoff plan
Ford Motor Co. will not need to replace any of the 3,000 salaried and contract employees it plans to lay off to comply with the company's $100.8 million incentive agreement with the state of Michigan — a reality that is creating mounting frustration with some lawmakers opposed to the taxpayer-funded incentive.
Former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County admits to tow company bribery
A former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County who once ran the department’s Integrity Unit is possibly facing prison time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery involving towing permits. As stated in a news release from the Department of...
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
