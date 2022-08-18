ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

State investigates dog virus spreading in northern Michigan

State health leaders say they are investigating a virus spreading to dogs primarily in northern Michigan and causing a quick onset of illness and even death, particularly among young dogs. Samples from cases were sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Whitmer and Dixon at odds on when to have first debate for governor's race

The debate over Michigan's gubernatorial debate schedule began Wednesday, as the campaigns of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon began haggling over the timing of the events. Whitmer's campaign announced early Wednesday that it had accepted invitations for two debates that would be televised statewide — an...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files

Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state. The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcmu.org

Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission

Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit

Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
DETROIT, MI
Complex

Dozens of Dogs Dead From Unidentified Illness in Michigan

Officials are working to identify a mystery parvovirus-like illness spreading across Michigan that has already killed dozens of dogs in the state. Per CNN, Otsego County alone has already reported more than 20 dog deaths from the illness, which resembles the highly infectious canine parvovirus. The dogs that have died from the illness typically passed away within days of presenting symptoms, which include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, loss of appetite, and lethargy. Over 30 dogs have died after showing similar symptoms in Clare County this month, according to Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks, per the Clare County Cleaver.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheHorse.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

In the corn belt, some plants are so dry they're not producing ears

It’s been so dry in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota that corn plants are doing something truly strange: they’re not producing ears of grain. The stalks, which should be about 8 feet tall by this time of year, are withered, browning and short — some are only standing at about 5 feet. Crop scouts set out this week to analyze yields, and in some isolated patches, they actually had trouble finding enough corn ears to measure.
NEBRASKA STATE
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL

