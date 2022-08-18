Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.

