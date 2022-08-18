Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Former Macomb County resident sentenced to 11 years for investment fraud
A 55-year-old former Macomb County man who defrauded 17 people of more than $4 million in a fraudulent investment scheme was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison this week, United States Attorney Dawn Ison said Friday. After Gino Accettola pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in April,...
Detroit News
Two men charged in connection with fatal Cadillac Square shooting
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two men in connection with a shooting in downtown Detroit's Cadillac Square last month that killed a 19-year-old man and wounded one other man. Police arrested and charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, of Detroit this week. On July 7, Montez Dangelo Mapp, 30,...
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
Detroit News
County prosecutors can't enforce Michigan abortion ban, Oakland Co. judge rules
Pontiac — An Oakland County judge ruled Friday that county prosecutors cannot enforce the state's 1931 abortion law as courts consider a Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lawsuit seeking to overturn the ban as unconstitutional, a decision that two GOP county prosecutors plan to appeal. Oakland Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham's preliminary...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
Detroit News
Appeals court revives Highland Park $21M water debt case. City calls ruling 'ugly'
Mount Clemens — Macomb County officials applauded a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling that will reinstate a Wayne Circuit Court case that alleged Highland Park owes a $21 million debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority for unpaid water and sewerage bills. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and Macomb...
Detroit News
Southeast Mich. important in plane manufacturing, U.S. defense, state leaders say
Shelby Township — Defense and state leaders stressed the importance of southeast Michigan manufacturing companies at an event Friday in Macomb County highlighting the region's role in manufacturing F-35 fighter planes. Michigan has about 600 aerospace-related companies and employs more industrial designers than any other state, according to the...
Detroit News
The Woodward Dream Cruise is back: 'This is what Detroit is known for'
Ferndale — Yes, gas prices are still high and, yes, electric cars will be our salvation, but that was just chitchat Friday along Woodward Avenue. And no one could hear such talk, anyway, with all the gas-guzzling, internal combustion engines idling and meandering along the roadway. Such joyful noise...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Lakefront Highland Twp. home resembles lighthouse
An Oakland County house with looks that shine and seem like it could light the way for ships at sea is for sale. And part of the white, two-story cottage's charm is its more than a strong resemblance to a lighthouse. The more-than-1,500-square-foot house is located at 4041 Flynn Drive...
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
Detroit News
After dog injured after being shot, Warren group steps up, asks for donations
An animal rescue group is seeking thousands in donations needed to help treat a dog found in Detroit seriously wounded this week. The German shepherd mix was "fighting for her life" following a rescue in the city Wednesday, when she was found with a swollen face, damaged leg as well as missing skin and fur, Warren-based I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven said on Facebook.
Detroit News
Crews work on stalled train blocking traffic along 10 Mile Road in Novi
A train is blocking traffic Sunday along 10 Mile Road along a three-mile stretch in Novi, and it could be hours before it gets going, officials said. Crews were working Sunday night to get the train moving, police said. It was not immediately clear Sunday why the train was stopped....
Detroit News
Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise
For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
Detroit News
At the Woodward Dream Show, the Deuces are wild
Pontiac — With Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" playing in the background, auto aficionados trekked around M1 Concourse Friday afternoon to kick off a weekend of celebrating Motor City iron. The Woodward Dream Show at the 87-acre Pontiac race facility features more than 850 classic cars, hot rods and other...
Detroit News
Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy
Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
Detroit News
Firefighters extinguish apartment blaze in Midtown Detroit
Sixteen people were displaced after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in Midtown, according to fire officials. No civilians or firefighters were injured in the blaze at 487 Charlotte Street, James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's chief of community relations, said Friday. "Everybody got out and we contained...
Detroit News
Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza. Cops don't like these donuts. The Dream Cruise is known as...
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Detroit News
Corvair Lady Eva McGuire
Eva McGuire of Ypsilanti Twp. with her collection of classic Corvair cars In Ypsilanti on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Detroit News
2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage
Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com. Here is a look at what we have so far:. * Also, coaches, please be...
