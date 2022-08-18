ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men charged in connection with fatal Cadillac Square shooting

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two men in connection with a shooting in downtown Detroit's Cadillac Square last month that killed a 19-year-old man and wounded one other man. Police arrested and charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, of Detroit this week. On July 7, Montez Dangelo Mapp, 30,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

County prosecutors can't enforce Michigan abortion ban, Oakland Co. judge rules

Pontiac — An Oakland County judge ruled Friday that county prosecutors cannot enforce the state's 1931 abortion law as courts consider a Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lawsuit seeking to overturn the ban as unconstitutional, a decision that two GOP county prosecutors plan to appeal. Oakland Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham's preliminary...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

The Woodward Dream Cruise is back: 'This is what Detroit is known for'

Ferndale — Yes, gas prices are still high and, yes, electric cars will be our salvation, but that was just chitchat Friday along Woodward Avenue. And no one could hear such talk, anyway, with all the gas-guzzling, internal combustion engines idling and meandering along the roadway. Such joyful noise...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

After dog injured after being shot, Warren group steps up, asks for donations

An animal rescue group is seeking thousands in donations needed to help treat a dog found in Detroit seriously wounded this week. The German shepherd mix was "fighting for her life" following a rescue in the city Wednesday, when she was found with a swollen face, damaged leg as well as missing skin and fur, Warren-based I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven said on Facebook.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Crews work on stalled train blocking traffic along 10 Mile Road in Novi

A train is blocking traffic Sunday along 10 Mile Road along a three-mile stretch in Novi, and it could be hours before it gets going, officials said. Crews were working Sunday night to get the train moving, police said. It was not immediately clear Sunday why the train was stopped....
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise

For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

At the Woodward Dream Show, the Deuces are wild

Pontiac — With Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" playing in the background, auto aficionados trekked around M1 Concourse Friday afternoon to kick off a weekend of celebrating Motor City iron. The Woodward Dream Show at the 87-acre Pontiac race facility features more than 850 classic cars, hot rods and other...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy

Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Firefighters extinguish apartment blaze in Midtown Detroit

Sixteen people were displaced after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in Midtown, according to fire officials. No civilians or firefighters were injured in the blaze at 487 Charlotte Street, James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's chief of community relations, said Friday. "Everybody got out and we contained...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza. Cops don't like these donuts. The Dream Cruise is known as...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Corvair Lady Eva McGuire

Eva McGuire of Ypsilanti Twp. with her collection of classic Corvair cars In Ypsilanti on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
YPSILANTI, MI

